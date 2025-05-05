Overview

PCHs are community residences that provide housing, meals, supervision, and assistance with personal care and tasks of daily living.

PCHs serve older Pennsylvanians and people with physical, behavioral health, or cognitive disabilities who are unable to care for themselves but do not need nursing home or medical care.

PCHs can provide assistance with:

Eating and drinking

Walking and getting in and out of bed or chair

Toileting, bowel and bladder management

Personal hygiene, bathing

Arranging for and managing healthcare

Making and keeping doctor's appointments

Assisting with or administering medications

Positioning in bed or chair

Doing laundry

Arranging for transportation

Shopping

Managing finances

Using the telephone and writing letters

Caring for possessions

Participating in social/recreational activities

Using prosthetics

Obtaining and utilizing seasonally appropriate clothing

PCHs are inspected and licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. They are usually privately-owned, although some are operated by local governments or non-profit agencies. In Pennsylvania, homes may be licensed to care for as few as four people and as many as several hundred.