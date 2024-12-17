Skip to main content

    Make a Referral for Early Intervention Services

    Pennsylvania's Early Intervention Program provides free support and services for children with developmental delays and disabilities from birth to school age.

    Overview

    Early Intervention programs support families of children with disabilities to help them grow and thrive.

    Early Intervention services in Pennsylvania are a state-supported system of care that brings together parents or guardians of children with developmental delays or disabilities, service providers, and others to help children learn and grow within their own familiar environments and daily routines. This approach provides frequent, meaningful practice and skill-building opportunities.

    Services may be provided in:

    • The child's home
    • Child care center
    • Nursery school
    • Play group
    • Head Start program
    • Early childhood special education classroom
    • Other settings familiar to the family

    Services are unique to the individual needs and strengths of each child and the child's family.

    Early Intervention programs can help families and children with: 

    • Physical development, including vision and hearing 
    • Cognitive development, including learning, memory, attention, and language 
    • Communication development 
    • Social or emotional development 
    • Age-appropriate development, including life skills 

     

    Eligibility

    Children from birth to age 5 who have special needs due to developmental delays and disabilities are eligible. Services are provided for free.

    Apply online

    Submit an online referral using the PA Department of Education's Early Intervention Referral Form.

    Call CONNECT

    The CONNECT helpline can assist parents by making a direct link to your county Early Intervention program.

    Email CONNECT

    CONNECT can help you access Early Intervention services in your area.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Young children learn best through everyday activities with their families and caregivers in their homes and communities.

    Early Intervention services are provided in your home, community, and early care and education programs.

    The Early Intervention provider’s role is to coach and support you and other caregivers to help your child learn.

    Pennsylvania's Early Intervention grant applications are available online:

    Parents who have questions about their child's development may call the CONNECT Helpline

    For additional questions on Early Intervention, email the Department of Human Services' Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL)

