Get Safe Haven Assistance

Overview
If you're not ready to take care of a newborn and don't have anyone to ask for help, there's a place where you can take your baby to ensure their safety and health.
The Pennsylvania Safe Haven law gives parents a safe, legal alternative to abandoning their baby. Pennsylvania is one of 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico that have enacted Safe Haven legislation.
As long as the baby is unharmed and not a victim of any crime, you will not be in trouble.
The baby will be examined by a doctor and provided any medical care needed. The local county children and youth agency will take custody of the baby and find him or her a loving family.
Safe Haven Locations
Under the Safe Haven law, you may bring your newborn (up to 28 days old) to any of these locations:
- Any Pennsylvania hospital;
- A police officer at a police station; or,
- An emergency services provider at an EMS station.
Frequently Asked Questions
Young girls and women who might be hiding their pregnancies or aren't ready to be mothers are often scared and don't know where to turn. Out of fear or shame, some mothers abandon their baby hours after birth. Safe Haven gives parents an option that is both legal for the parents and safe for their child.
Yes! Since Safe Haven's inception in Pennsylvania, 51 newborns have been relinquished to hospitals and subsequently adopted.
As long as the baby is less than 28 days old and not harmed or abused, you will not get into trouble with the police.
The baby will be examined by a doctor and provided any medical care needed. The local children and youth agency will take custody of the baby and find him or her a loving family.
If you change your mind and want your baby back, you'll need to call your county children and youth agency. An online directory can be found online.
To make sure that your baby gets the care it needs, they may ask for health information so the adoptive parents are aware of any possible conditions the baby may have or may inherit. You may fill out a health history form when you arrive at the hospital or print out and complete a Medical Questionnaire.
You do not have to tell the hospital staff your name or any other information. You do not have to hand the baby directly to a staff member, as long as you leave the baby at a hospital. Some hospitals provide a crib or bassinet for you to put the baby in.
No. If you take the baby to a police station or an emergency services provider, you should give the baby to a police officers or emergency services responder. If you wish to provide any health information about the infant, you may print out and complete a Medical Questionnaire.