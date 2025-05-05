Get Safe Haven Assistance

The Pennsylvania Safe Haven law gives parents a safe, legal alternative to abandoning their baby. Pennsylvania is one of 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico that have enacted Safe Haven legislation.

As long as the baby is unharmed and not a victim of any crime, you will not be in trouble.

The baby will be examined by a doctor and provided any medical care needed. The local county children and youth agency will take custody of the baby and find him or her a loving family.