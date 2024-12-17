Skip to main content

    DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

    Apply for the Medicaid Adult Autism Waiver

    The Adult Autism Waiver is a Medicaid program that helps adults with autism who are age 21 and older access the resources they need so they can thrive in their communities in the way they wish.

    Call your local County Office of Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID) to apply

    Overview

    Medicaid-enrolled Pennsylvanians who need support for Autism Spectrum Disorder can receive services through the Adult Autism Waiver (AAW).

    The AAW helps to provide long-term services and supports for of adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). 

    The AAW is a home and community-based services (HCBS) Medicaid waiver designed to provide long-term services and supports Pennsylvanians with ASD. Services and supports are tailored to the specific needs of adults age 21 or older so they may living and participate in their communities.

    Types of services offered:

    • Assistive Technology
    • Career Planning (Job finding and vocational assessment)
    • Community Transition Services
    • Day Habilitation
    • Family Support
    • Home Modifications
    • Nutritional Consultation
    • Remote Supports
    • Residential Habilitation (Community home and life sharing)
    • Respite
    • Small Group Employment
    • Specialized Skill Development (Behavioral Specialist Services, Systematic Skill Building, Community Support)
    • Supported Employment (Intensive Job Coaching and Extended Employment Supports)
    • Supports Coordination
    • Temporary Supplemental Services
    • Therapies ( Speech, language, counseling)
    • Transportation
    • Vehicle Modifications
    AUTISM SUPPORT

    Learn more about providers that offer services and supports for autism.

    Eligibility

    DHS' Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) oversees and administers the Adult Autism Waiver (AAW).

    Services through the AAW are available to Medicaid-enrolled Pennsylvanians who need support for autism.

    Your local County Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID) program can help verify eligibility for autism services.

    Diagnosis and age requirements

    In order to qualify for the AAW, you must:

    • Be age 21 or older.
    • Have a completed medical evaluation and receive an autism diagnosis.
    • Be recommended for an intermediate care facility (ICF) level of care based on a medical evaluation
    • Be determined eligible for Medicaid
    • Meet the financial requirements as determined by your local County Assistance Office (CAO).

    Apply for Medicaid's Adult Autism Waiver

    Call your local County Office of Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID) to apply.

    Apply for Medicaid

    You can apply online, in-person, on the phone, or through the mail.

    Use our quick, easy, and secure COMPASS website.

    Apply by Telephone

    Call the Consumer Service Center for Health Care Coverage at 1-866-550-4355 

    Apply In-Person

    Your local county assistance office (CAO) have professionals that will help you apply.

    Apply by Mail

    Download, fill out, and print a paper application then send it to your local County Assistance Office.

    Download a form (PDF)

    What Medicaid Waivers are Available for Individuals with Autism?

    In Pennsylvania, the following Medicaid Waivers and Programs are available for individuals with autism through the Office of Developmental Programs:

    Bureau of Supports for Autism and Special Populations

    • Adult Autism Waiver
    • Adult Community Autism Program (ACAP is only available in four counties: Chester, Lancaster, Dauphin, and Cumberland).

    Bureau of Community Supports (BCS) Waivers

    • Consolidated Waiver
    • Person/Family Directed Support Waiver, or P/FDS
    • Community Living Waiver

    While these waivers may have some differences in eligibility requirements and services, they are all meant to help people live independently in their homes and communities.

    Contact the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP)

    Call ODP

    Call the ODP Bureau of Supports for Autism and Special Populations Customer Service Line

    Call 1-866-539-7689

    Email ODP

    Email the ODP Bureau of Supports for Autism and Special Populations.

    Email Us

