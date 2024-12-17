Skip to main content

    Apply for Cash Assistance

    Cash assistance programs provide temporary financial support to Pennsylvanians with low incomes pay for everyday expenses.

    Apply for cash assistance via COMPASS
    Other ways to apply

    Overview

    Cash Assistance Programs such as

    Cash Assistance programs help individuals and families meet their basic needs during times of financial hardship. These programs provide temporary financial support to eligible low-income residents, and including:

    May be available if you:

    • Are pregnant or have minor dependents
    • Have a disability
    • Are a refugee

     

    To be eligible for cash assistance

    Each individual program has different eligibility requirements. General requirements may include:

    • Monthly income earned or unearned must be within income limits established for each program.
    • The value of owned resources must be within resource limits established for each program.
    • You must be a US citizen and resident of Pennsylvania (Certain non-citizens lawfully admitted for permanent residence may be eligible.)

    Apply for Cash Assistance

    You can apply online, over the phone, or in person.

    Apply Online

    COMPASS is Pennsylvania’s benefits management website. You can apply for Cash Assistance and other benefits.

    Apply via COMPASS

    Call to Apply

    Call the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to apply for benefits

    Call 1-866-550-4355

    Apply In Person

    Visit your local County Assistance Office (CAO) to apply and get more information

    Find Your CAO

    Contact

    Contact Your County Assistance Office (CAO)

    For questions or additional information contact your local County Assistance Office (CAO).

    Find Your County Office

    Call Customer Service

    Call the DHS Customer Service Helpline for more information.

    Call 1-866-550-4355