Apply for Cash Assistance

Overview
Cash Assistance Programs such as
Cash Assistance programs help individuals and families meet their basic needs during times of financial hardship. These programs provide temporary financial support to eligible low-income residents, and including:
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF )
- Diversion Program
- State Blind Pension Program (SBP)
- Refugee Cash Assistance Program
May be available if you:
- Are pregnant or have minor dependents
- Have a disability
- Are a refugee
To be eligible for cash assistance
Each individual program has different eligibility requirements. General requirements may include:
- Monthly income earned or unearned must be within income limits established for each program.
- The value of owned resources must be within resource limits established for each program.
- You must be a US citizen and resident of Pennsylvania (Certain non-citizens lawfully admitted for permanent residence may be eligible.)