Apply for a Department of Environmental Protection Growing Greener Plus Grant

1. Sign Up:



Sign up for notifications about the Growing Greener Watershed Protection, EPA 319, and Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act Grant Programs.

2. Review Materials:

Look at the following resources:

3. Watch Video Tutorial:

Watch the Grant Applicant Presentation and Demos.

4. Look Over Examples:

Check these example documents:

5. Complete Forms:

Fill out the following forms:

6. Apply:

Apply Online starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024. Check the eGrants Instructions for Applicants for more details.