Submit Quarterly Report for the Department of Environmental Protection Hazardous Waste (HW) Management Fees

Reporting online
Hazardous waste transporters and TSD facilities should file quarterly fee reports online via RFC Online. This platform is accessible through DEP's GreenPort. It enables users to enter and submit reports. Authorization from the Division of Reporting and Fee Collection is required.
Find the authorization form here:
Facilities with electronic tracking can upload reports via RFC Online.
We suggest multiple users request access for backup. Each needs their own account. Sharing accounts leads to false reporting, which carries heavy penalties.
Authorized users receive a manual with instructions. For issues, contact the DEP Help Desk at (717) 705-3768.
Reporting by mail
You can use the following forms to submit quarterly hazardous waste reports and fees:
For Treatment, Storage, or Disposal Facilities:
-
Quarterly Operations and Fee Report - 2560-FM-BWM0055D
-
Quarterly Manifest Summary Report - 2560-FM-BWM0055E
-
Quarterly Host Municipality Benefit Fee Report - 2500-FM-BWM0055O
For Hazardous Waste Transporters:
-
Quarterly Operations and Fee Report - 2560-FM-BWM0055G
-
Quarterly Manifest Summary Report - 2560-FM-BWM0055H
Please send them to:
Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Waste Management
Division of Reporting and Fee Collection
P.O. Box 8550
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8550
Contact us
If you have questions, you can call the Division of Reporting and Fee Collection at 717-783-9258 or you can email us.