Submit Quarterly Report for the Department of Environmental Protection Hazardous Waste (HW) Management Fees

Hazardous waste transporters and TSD facilities should file quarterly fee reports online via RFC Online. This platform is accessible through DEP's GreenPort. It enables users to enter and submit reports. Authorization from the Division of Reporting and Fee Collection is required.

Find the authorization form here:

Facilities with electronic tracking can upload reports via RFC Online.

We suggest multiple users request access for backup. Each needs their own account. Sharing accounts leads to false reporting, which carries heavy penalties.

Authorized users receive a manual with instructions. For issues, contact the DEP Help Desk at (717) 705-3768.