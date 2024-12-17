Skip to main content

    department of environmental protection

    Submit Quarterly Report for the Department of Environmental Protection Hazardous Waste (HW) Management Fees

    Hazardous waste transporters and TSD facilities must submit quarterly reports by the 20th of the month after each quarter ends. This applies to quarters ending in March, June, September, and December. Reports are required even if no hazardous waste was handled. In such cases, simply state that no waste was managed. Failing to submit reports or payments on time results in a violation. This could lead to penalties.

    Authorization Form
    Upload Guidelines

    Reporting online

    Hazardous waste transporters and TSD facilities should file quarterly fee reports online via RFC Online. This platform is accessible through DEP's GreenPort. It enables users to enter and submit reports. Authorization from the Division of Reporting and Fee Collection is required.

    Find the authorization form here:

    Facilities with electronic tracking can upload reports via RFC Online.

    We suggest multiple users request access for backup. Each needs their own account. Sharing accounts leads to false reporting, which carries heavy penalties.

    Authorized users receive a manual with instructions. For issues, contact the DEP Help Desk at (717) 705-3768.

    Reporting by mail

    You can use the following forms to submit quarterly hazardous waste reports and fees:

    For Treatment, Storage, or Disposal Facilities:

    For Hazardous Waste Transporters:

     

    Please send them to:

    Department of Environmental Protection
    Bureau of Waste Management
    Division of Reporting and Fee Collection
    P.O. Box 8550
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8550

     

    Contact us

    If you have questions, you can call the Division of Reporting and Fee Collection at 717-783-9258 or you can email us.