Forms and Applications

AST Applications and Forms

Certification Applications

Company Certification Application (2630-PM-BECB0510) Package is comprised of instructions and application. (Word and PDF)

Installer and Inspector Certification Application package (2630-PM-BECB0506) is comprised of instructions, application form, Attachment A instructions, Attachment A (Total Experience and Qualification), Certified Installer & Inspector Categories Minimum Experience and Education Qualifications, and Amendment documents. (Word and PDF) Installer and Inspector Certification Amendment (2630-PM-BECB0506a) (Word and PDF) is required to be submitted within 14 days of a change in the information provided in the individual's certification application. This includes employment, address, and phone number changes.

Storage Tank Training Course Approval Application form (2630-PM-BECB0402) consists of instructions and application form. (Word and PDF)

Permitting Applications

Registration Applications

Registration/Permitting of Storage Tanks package (2630-PM-BECB0514) is comprised of instructions, registration (Adobe and Word fill-in-form formats), client types codes, location data codes, North American Industry Classification Codes (NAICS) and Site-to-Client relationship codes. (Word and PDF) Visit our ePermitting page for information on registration submittal through the DEP ePermitting application.

Registration Amendment Form (2630-FM-BECB0607) is comprised of instructions and fill-in-form in Word or PDF format.

The Underground Storage Tank Operator Training Documentation Form (2630-PM-BECB0514a) (Word and PDF), along with copies of the Class A and B Operators' training certificates, are required to be submitted with Storage Tank Registration/Permitting Application Forms in the following situations:

Change of Ownership of a UST facility

Changing the status of a UST from "T" - Temporarily Out of Use to "C" - Currently in Use

Adding a UST to an existing facility

Registering a new UST facility

Installation of a new storage tank system, or conversion of an existing storage tank system, to store alternative fuels or fuel blends may require submittal of the Alternative Fuel Storage Tank Installation/Conversion Form. This form is used to ensure compatibility of tank system components with gasoline blends containing greater than 10 percent alternative fuel and biodiesel blended fuels containing greater than 5 percent biodiesel.

Underground storage tank installers requiring product delivery, in order to provide ballast or when needed for testing purposes, may use the New Installation Product Fill Authorization form. Please read the form carefully.

UST Applications and Forms