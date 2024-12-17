Apply to be a Registered Radiation-Producing Vendor and Service Provider

Pennsylvania has a registration program for vendor/service providers who sell, lease, install and/or service radiation-producing machines.

State regulations require each vendor to register before doing business in the commonwealth.

To register, each vendor must apply and pay a fee to the Department of Environmental Protection's Bureau of Radiation Protection (BRP). The registration must be renewed in 12 months after payment.



You must report any radiation-producing machine installation and service to the DEP. Use the current U.S. FDA 2579 Form (see below) or equal BRP forms to report machine installation and services.

The regulations for this program are in Title 25 Pa Code Chapter 216.

Active Radiation-Producing Machine Vendors/Service Providers in Pennsylvania

Reports and Requirements

Within 15 days of service, a provider must submit a "PA Vendor Service Providers Report" to the DEP.

To meet this requirement:

Submit the assembler's report on FDA Form 2579. Follow the federal diagnostic X-ray standard (21 CFR 1020.30(d)(1)). Submit it to the department within 15 days of the service.

You must complete the form in full and submit it to the department within 15 days of the service.

You can send electronic submissions of 2579 forms to RA-epbrpvendor@pa.gov.