    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Request Education Field Learning Opportunities for Students at State Parks

    If you're a teacher, you can take your students to a state park for a field trip, or you can attend a professional development training for teachers.

    Contact a Program Coordinator for Nearby Opportunities
    Four female students using ipads to test water quality along a stream

    Pennsylvania State Parks are living outdoor classrooms with plenty of opportunities for students to investigate natural phenomena. Utilizing our natural, historical, and recreational resources, we work to foster environmental literacy and stewardship in Pennsylvania’s youth. Across the state, Environmental Education Specialists provide a variety of programs designed for students from pre-kindergarten through college, as well as educator professional development opportunities.

    Our programs are aligned with the Pennsylvania Department of Education Academic Standards and focus on providing students the opportunity to enhance their learning through inquiry and hands-on engagement.

    Download the School Programming Fact Sheet (PDF)
    Find a State Park

    Environmental Education Programs

    Environmental Education Specialists (EESs) with Pennsylvania State Parks are highly trained professionals who offer a wide range of environmental education programs to help your students increase knowledge, improve understanding, address educational standards, and enhance environmental learning in a natural setting. We focus on interactive, immersive activities that engage both students and teachers.

    Most programs are available free of charge or at minimal cost. Educational programs for schools and homeschool groups are scheduled and facilitated by the education staff at individual state parks. Therefore, the number of students accommodated, and date availability are variable. Our lessons are designed to augment classroom learning. Teachers may be asked to lead a session to strengthen connections between classroom activities and the field experience.

    We encourage scheduling at least three months in advance as available dates fill quickly.

    Pennsylvania State Parks are open to all. Environmental education is available for everyone at PA state parks. If you or someone in your group needs special accommodations, please notify the park EES in advance when scheduling your program. 

    Types of Programs

    Available for preschool through college-age students at four environmental education centers and 65 state park sites, these ageappropriate programs take place primarily outdoors and seek to immerse students in nature-based, student-driven learning which increases environmental awareness, focuses on phenomena, builds knowledge, and provides an avenue for student-led action projects. 

    Available for preschool through college-age students, these interactive programs can be stand-alone experiences that help teachers address their students’ academic goals. In-school or virtual programs can also be held in conjunction with a scheduled in-park field learning experience to provide the foundation for students’ outdoor investigations. 

    Fostering lifelong connections between students, their communities, and the world outside their classroom, these opportunities allow students to understand that they have the power and the responsibility to take action to address environmental issues. Opportunities vary by park and are open to students of all ages.  

    Offered for high school students in some regions, these forums provide teams of students the opportunity to learn about environmental issues through interactive sessions at state parks and local community sites. Student teams develop projects that take positive environmental action toward an issue in their school and/or community. Forums culminate with presentations from each team highlighting their final project. 

    Curricula

    Professional Development

    Pennsylvania state parks offer a variety of professional development opportunities (PDF) with hands-on, cross-curricula training for:

    • Classroom Teachers (pre-K to college level)
    • Pre-service Teachers
    • Non-formal Environmental Educators

    Workshops can be:

    • Hosted at state park sites
    • Scheduled for a school or district
    • Virtual
    • Hybrid (in-person and virtual)

    All curricula address the PA Department of Education standards, including Pennsylvania's Science, Technology & Engineering, Environmental Literacy, and Sustainability (STEELS) standards.

    For Pennsylvania-certified educators, Act 48 hours are offered for all curricula listed.

