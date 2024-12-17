Request Education Field Learning Opportunities for Students at State Parks

Environmental Education Programs

Environmental Education Specialists (EESs) with Pennsylvania State Parks are highly trained professionals who offer a wide range of environmental education programs to help your students increase knowledge, improve understanding, address educational standards, and enhance environmental learning in a natural setting. We focus on interactive, immersive activities that engage both students and teachers.

Most programs are available free of charge or at minimal cost. Educational programs for schools and homeschool groups are scheduled and facilitated by the education staff at individual state parks. Therefore, the number of students accommodated, and date availability are variable. Our lessons are designed to augment classroom learning. Teachers may be asked to lead a session to strengthen connections between classroom activities and the field experience.

We encourage scheduling at least three months in advance as available dates fill quickly.

Pennsylvania State Parks are open to all. Environmental education is available for everyone at PA state parks. If you or someone in your group needs special accommodations, please notify the park EES in advance when scheduling your program.