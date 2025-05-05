Apply for a Northcentral Regional ATV Trail Permit

Notice for the 2026 Riding Season
Please do not send applications to the Penn Nursery (Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center) address. We are making changes to the application process for 2026.
Overview
ATV riders can access nearly 1,000 miles of designated ATV roads and trails in parts of Clinton, Lycoming, Potter, and Tioga counties. All riders need a yearly permit to use the trail. The permit shows that your machine is registered for the season.
A new process is coming for 2026, so please read the steps carefully before applying. Full permit details will be ready in April 2026.
Permit Fees
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is enacting a moderate increase for the 2026 riding season and beyond to support operational costs.
- Pennsylvania residents: $70
- Out-of-state residents: $100
Each permit comes with a decal that must be placed where it can be easily seen on your ATV or UTV.
How to Apply for a Permit
- Mail-in application dates: April 2, 2026, through April 30, 2026
- Mail-in applications will only be accepted at Tioga Forest District.
Instructions for the mail-in application for 2026 will be available in March 2026.
Important: The 2025 mail-in application form will NOT be valid to obtain a permit for the 2026 season. Please do not send one in. A new application form link will be available in April 2026.
- In-person application dates: April 2, 2026, through September 27, 2026
- In-person applications can be made at:
- Tioga Forest District, One Nessmuk Lane, Wellsboro, PA 16901
- Tiadaghton Forest District, 10 Lower Pine Bottom Road, Waterville, PA 17776
- Sproul Forest District, 15187 Renovo Road, Renovo, PA 17764
- Susquehannock Forest District, 3150 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915
Where to Place Your Permit Decal
- UTVs with a windshield: Place the decal at the top center of the windshield.
- ATVs and UTVs without a windshield: Place the decal on the right front fender (from the rider’s point of view).