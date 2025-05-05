Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply for a Northcentral Regional ATV Trail Permit

    Riding Pennsylvania's Northcentral Regional ATV Trail requires the purchase of a yearly permit. 

     

    Permit sales are currently closed. They will reopen in April 2026.

    Learn more about the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail

    Notice for the 2026 Riding Season

    Please do not send applications to the Penn Nursery (Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center) address. We are making changes to the application process for 2026.

    Overview

    ATV riders can access nearly 1,000 miles of designated ATV roads and trails in parts of Clinton, Lycoming, Potter, and Tioga counties. All riders need a yearly permit to use the trail. The permit shows that your machine is registered for the season.

    A new process is coming for 2026, so please read the steps carefully before applying. Full permit details will be ready in April 2026.

    Permit Fees

    The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is enacting a moderate increase for the 2026 riding season and beyond to support operational costs.

    • Pennsylvania residents: $70
    • Out-of-state residents: $100

    Each permit comes with a decal that must be placed where it can be easily seen on your ATV or UTV.

    How to Apply for a Permit

    • Mail-in application dates: April 2, 2026, through April 30, 2026
    • Mail-in applications will only be accepted at Tioga Forest District.

    Instructions for the mail-in application for 2026 will be available in March 2026.

    Important: The 2025 mail-in application form will NOT be valid to obtain a permit for the 2026 season. Please do not send one in. A new application form link will be available in April 2026.

    Where to Place Your Permit Decal

    • UTVs with a windshield: Place the decal at the top center of the windshield.
    • ATVs and UTVs without a windshield: Place the decal on the right front fender (from the rider’s point of view).