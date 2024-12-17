Apply for Clemency

About clemency
There are two types of clemency granted in Pennsylvania, pardons and commutations.
Pardons
A pardon can relieve applicants of the consequences of conviction for a crime. A pardon is considered total forgiveness from the Commonwealth. It restores the rights and privileges forfeited on account of the offense. After you are pardoned, you can deny that you were ever convicted of the crime on future job applications.
Commutations
A commutation is the reduction of a legal penalty or punishment. It reduces the court-imposed sentence but does not erase the conviction.
Inmates with life sentences can apply to commute their sentences to life on parole.
Inmates serving indeterminate sentences, meaning sentences that do not have a fixed duration, can apply for commutation of their minimum and/or maximum sentence. The Board generally finds parole to be the more appropriate option for the release for these applicants.
Applicants seeking commutation of a death sentence automatically receive a public hearing. The Department of Corrections will assist applicants with filing an application in advance of the hearing.
Reasons to apply
There are many reasons you may consider applying for clemency, whether you are hoping to reduce your sentence or participate in specific activities.
Pardons can restore your rights to participate in activities, including:
- Expanding employment opportunities in industries including nursing, education, security, and legal professions
- Volunteering with your children’s school and extracurricular activities
- Serving in the military
- Owning and carrying a firearm
- Traveling internationally
- Holding public office
- Serving on a jury
- Voting
Application process
The start-to-finish process of requesting clemency may take multiple years to complete. This includes background investigations, interviews, public hearings, and more.
Prepare your application
Your application for clemency requires personal details as well as information about the convictions you are requesting clemency for.
Required documents
For your application for clemency to be reviewed, you must submit all required court documents. Currently incarcerated applicants do not need to submit court documents.
- Criminal complaint
- Affidavit of probable cause
- Criminal information/indictment
- Final plea or verdict
- Sentencing order
- Documentation of your financial obligation status
Non-incarcerated applicants
Print at home
Once completed, mail your forms to the Board of Pardons.
Do you need more space for your application responses?
Request an application by mail
If you are unable to print an application at home, the Board of Pardons will mail one to you. You can request an application by mailing the following information to the Board of Pardons:
- Applicant name
- Mailing address to send the application
- Phone number (optional)
- Email address (optional)
It will take approximately three weeks for your request for an application to be processed.
Incarcerated applicants
You can obtain an application packet from your facility’s institutional library.
Mail your application or request for application
Completed applications and requests for an application to be mailed to you should be sent to the following address. Before mailing your application, please confirm that your application is complete and that all required documents are included.
Non-incarcerated applicants
Pennsylvania Board of Pardons
333 Market Street
15th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17126
Phone number: (717) 787-2596
Incarcerated applicants
PADOC/BSAAC/Division of Field Audits & Clemency Investigations
1920 Technology Parkway
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Phone number: (717) 728-0386
Frequently asked questions
There are no specific requirements. We recommend that you apply for clemency when you can clearly demonstrate that you have changed and grown from your previous actions. All five Board members can reference the information that they feel is most important when reviewing applications. These questions may be helpful to consider as you complete your application:
- How much time has passed since the crime(s)?
- What positive changes have you made in your life since the offense(s)?
- Why are you hoping to receive clemency?
- What is the impact on the victim(s) of the offense(s)?
Learn more about the factors the Board considers and how to prepare your application.
It can take a few years for a decision to be made on your clemency application. The Board of Pardons follows this process to ensure fair and unbiased treatment of all applicants.
Some applicants with older, non-violent crimes may be eligible for an expedited review. To apply for an expedited review, you must first complete the standard application for clemency.
No, you do not need an attorney. While you may choose to work with an attorney during the clemency process, it will not expedite the length of the process.
Incarcerated applicants
You may also receive representation by contacting:
Pardons Case Specialist
Bureau of Standards, Audits, Assessments and Compliance
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections
1920 Technology Parkway
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Phone: (717) 728-4727
As of June 11, 2024, records related to offenses pardoned by the Governor will be expunged without further action by the applicant. This process is outlined in 18 Pa.C.S. Section9122(a.1). Any future inquiries will not yield any criminal history records for cases you have received a pardon for.
Expungement allows you to select “no” on forms when asked if you have ever been arrested or convicted.
Generally, you can file a new application for clemency. If your circumstances have changed significantly, you may be able to offer information that will justify a reconsideration of the Board’s denial.
Submit a reconsideration request
This is a request to the Board to reconsider any decision made. The applicant must show significant change in circumstances since application was reviewed by the Board, or other compelling reason to justify reconsideration. Dissatisfaction with the Board’s decision is not grounds to request reconsideration.
Re-apply for clemency
After being denied clemency, you must wait 12 months from the date of the decision on your previous application to re-apply.
If your application has been denied twice, you must wait 24 months from the last adverse decision to re-apply.