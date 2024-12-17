Skip to main content

    Board of Pardons

    Apply for Clemency

    If you are convicted of a crime, you may apply for clemency to request forgiveness. Clemency is the process by which the Governor grants mercy for a crime by erasing your conviction or reducing your prison or parole sentence.

    Download the application

    About clemency

    There are two types of clemency granted in Pennsylvania, pardons and commutations.

    Pardons

    A pardon can relieve applicants of the consequences of conviction for a crime. A pardon is considered total forgiveness from the Commonwealth. It restores the rights and privileges forfeited on account of the offense. After you are pardoned, you can deny that you were ever convicted of the crime on future job applications.

    Commutations

    A commutation is the reduction of a legal penalty or punishment. It reduces the court-imposed sentence but does not erase the conviction.

    Inmates with life sentences can apply to commute their sentences to life on parole.

    Inmates serving indeterminate sentences, meaning sentences that do not have a fixed duration, can apply for commutation of their minimum and/or maximum sentence. The Board generally finds parole to be the more appropriate option for the release for these applicants. 

    Applicants seeking commutation of a death sentence automatically receive a public hearing. The Department of Corrections will assist applicants with filing an application in advance of the hearing. 

    Reasons to apply

    There are many reasons you may consider applying for clemency, whether you are hoping to reduce your sentence or participate in specific activities.

    Pardons can restore your rights to participate in activities, including:

    • Expanding employment opportunities in industries including nursing, education, security, and legal professions
    • Volunteering with your children’s school and extracurricular activities
    • Serving in the military
    • Owning and carrying a firearm
    • Traveling internationally
    • Holding public office
    • Serving on a jury
    • Voting

    Application process

    The start-to-finish process of requesting clemency may take multiple years to complete. This includes background investigations, interviews, public hearings, and more.

    Learn more about the steps of the process

    Prepare your application

    Your application for clemency requires personal details as well as information about the convictions you are requesting clemency for. 

    Learn how to prepare your application

    Required documents

    For your application for clemency to be reviewed, you must submit all required court documents. Currently incarcerated applicants do not need to submit court documents.

    • Criminal complaint
    • Affidavit of probable cause
    • Criminal information/indictment
    • Final plea or verdict
    • Sentencing order
    • Documentation of your financial obligation status
    Learn how to request documents from the court

    Download the application

    Applications for clemency are accepted by mail only. 

    Download the application

    Non-incarcerated applicants

    Print at home 

    Once completed, mail your forms to the Board of Pardons.

    Do you need more space for your application responses? 

    Download supplemental pages

    Request an application by mail 

    If you are unable to print an application at home, the Board of Pardons will mail one to you. You can request an application by mailing the following information to the Board of Pardons:

    • Applicant name
    • Mailing address to send the application
    • Phone number (optional)
    • Email address (optional)

    It will take approximately three weeks for your request for an application to be processed. 

    Incarcerated applicants 

    You can obtain an application packet from your facility’s institutional library.

    Mail your application or request for application

    Completed applications and requests for an application to be mailed to you should be sent to the following address. Before mailing your application, please confirm that your application is complete and that all required documents are included. 

    Non-incarcerated applicants

    Pennsylvania Board of Pardons
    333 Market Street
    15th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17126

    Phone number: (717) 787-2596

    Incarcerated applicants

    PADOC/BSAAC/Division of Field Audits & Clemency Investigations
    1920 Technology Parkway
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

    Phone number: (717) 728-0386

     

    Contact us

    Do you have questions about the clemency? Please contact the Board of Pardons.

    Contact the Board of Pardons

    Frequently asked questions

    There are no specific requirements. We recommend that you apply for clemency when you can clearly demonstrate that you have changed and grown from your previous actions. All five Board members can reference the information that they feel is most important when reviewing applications. These questions may be helpful to consider as you complete your application:

    • How much time has passed since the crime(s)?
    • What positive changes have you made in your life since the offense(s)?
    • Why are you hoping to receive clemency?
    • What is the impact on the victim(s) of the offense(s)?

    Learn more about the factors the Board considers and how to prepare your application.

    It can take a few years for a decision to be made on your clemency application. The Board of Pardons follows this process to ensure fair and unbiased treatment of all applicants.

    Learn about the steps of the clemency process

    Some applicants with older, non-violent crimes may be eligible for an expedited review. To apply for an expedited review, you must first complete the standard application for clemency.

    Find out if you qualify for an expedited review

    No, you do not need an attorney. While you may choose to work with an attorney during the clemency process, it will not expedite the length of the process.

    Incarcerated applicants

    You may also receive representation by contacting:

    Pardons Case Specialist
    Bureau of Standards, Audits, Assessments and Compliance
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections
    1920 Technology Parkway
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

    Phone: (717) 728-4727

    As of June 11, 2024, records related to offenses pardoned by the Governor will be expunged without further action by the applicant. This process is outlined in 18 Pa.C.S. Section9122(a.1). Any future inquiries will not yield any criminal history records for cases you have received a pardon for.

    Expungement allows you to select “no” on forms when asked if you have ever been arrested or convicted.

    Generally, you can file a new application for clemency. If your circumstances have changed significantly, you may be able to offer information that will justify a reconsideration of the Board’s denial.

    Submit a reconsideration request

    This is a request to the Board to reconsider any decision made. The applicant must show significant change in circumstances since application was reviewed by the Board, or other compelling reason to justify reconsideration. Dissatisfaction with the Board’s decision is not grounds to request reconsideration.

    Apply for reconsideration

    Re-apply for clemency

    After being denied clemency, you must wait 12 months from the date of the decision on your previous application to re-apply.

    If your application has been denied twice, you must wait 24 months from the last adverse decision to re-apply.