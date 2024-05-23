Apply for a PennDOT Hauling Permit

Application forms
- Application for Special Hauling Permit (PDF)
- Application for Overweight Special Hauling Permit (PDF)
- Application for Special Hauling Permit (PDF)
- Construction Notification (PDF)
- Manufacturer/Designer Certification (PDF)
- Route Survey (PDF)
- Super Load City Approval (PDF)
- Highways Except Freeways and Expressways (PDF)
- Multi-Lane Highways Where Passing Is Allowed (PDF)
- Multi-Lane Highways Where Passing Is Prohibited (PDF)
- Highways With Three Lanes In One Direction (PDF)
- Highways with More than Three Lanes in One Direction (PDF)
Hauling regulations
- Fees
- Special Permits For Excessive Size and Weight
- Oversize and Overweight Loads and Vehicles
- Movement of Special Vehicles Upon State Highways
- Hauling in Excess of Posted Weight Limit
- Application Form M-4902A (PDF)
- Authorization to Use Bridges Posted Due to Condition of Bridge
- Application Form M-4902 (PDF)
- Authorization to Use Highways Posted Due to Traffic Conditions
- Application Form M-4902 (PDF)
Certified Escort Vehicle Operator Program
- Certified Escort Program (PDF)
- Apply or Renew Certification (may not work in Internet Explorer 11; for best results, use Chrome, Edge, or Firefox)
- Locate a Certified Escort Vehicle Operator (may not work in Internet Explorer 11; for best results, use Chrome, Edge, or Firefox)
- Certified Escort Vehicle Emblem Template (PDF)
Hauling account registration forms
Additional resources
- 2024 Holiday Travel Restrictions (PDF)
- Permit Fees — Effective July 1, 2023 (PDF)
- Permit Service Partners (PDF)
- How to Complete an Application Package for a Super Load Permit (PDF)
- Load Type Quick Reference Guide (PDF)
- Traffic Control Plan Guidance (PDF)
- Multi-State Permits - NASTO Memorandum of Understanding (PDF)
Contact us
You can find your local hauling permit contacts here.
Emergency movement authorization
In the event of an emergency or accident affecting the public safety or convenience, such as a train derailment, authorization for an overweight or oversize movement may be granted, in accordance with the following criteria:
- APRAS account holders can obtain permits 24/7, by applying for an overweight or oversize permit. APRAS based applications are the quickest, most efficient and safest method.
- Non-APRAS account holders can either contact a Permit Service Partner or PEMA at (717) 651-2001.
- If the necessity for an emergency movement arises between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., other than on legal holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the owner of the transporting equipment or the owner's agent shall, in advance of making a movement, contact the Engineering District Office nearest to the point of entry or origin. In the case of a super load, the applicant shall contact the Central Permit Office to obtain authorization prior to movement.
- For emergency movements at hours when the permit offices are closed, the owner of the transporting equipment shall, prior to making any movement, telephone PEMA at (717) 651-2001, and provide satisfactory information on the nature of the emergency, the vehicle to be permitted, and the route of travel.