Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Request a UC Connect Appointment

    If you need assistance with your Unemployment Compensation (UC) claim, and prefer to interact offline, UC Connect offers face-to-face help at PA CareerLink® locations across Pennsylvania. You can make an appointment by clicking the link below, or by dialing 1-855-284-8545. 

    Visit your local PA CareerLink®

    Overview

    Schedule an in-person appointment with Unemployment Compensation (UC) staff who can help you with your claim at all PA CareerLink® locations.

    UC Connect is a statewide program available to all Pennsylvanians needing assistance with their Unemployment Compensation claims – especially those without access to online tools, with limited English proficiency, or who prefer offline support.

    PA CAREERLINK®

    Skip the phone call. Meet with a UC representative in person.

    Prefer to talk offline? Schedule an appointment with a UC representative who can meet with you in person and answer your questions.

    About UC Connect

    At a UC Connect appointment, a UC representative can answer your questions and help you address any issues with your claim.

    Appointments are offered on most Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each week. Days and times are subject to change based on holiday closings and staff availability.

    To make an appointment, call 855-284-8545. You will be asked to provide your name, phone number, and email address. You will receive a text or email reminder a few days before your appointment.

    The staff on this line do not have access to answer general claims-related questions. They are only available to individuals scheduling an in-person appointment to speak with a UC representative at a local PA CareerLink, to reset your online password, to change your address, and/or to provide basic ID.me troubleshooting assistance. 

    Contact Us

    By phone

    Call us Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

    Chat with us

    Agents are available to chat with you Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

    Email us

    You will receive a response within 24 hours.

    Video call with us

    Via videophone, ASL users can contact us Wednesdays between 8 a.m. and noon and Fridays between noon and 4 p.m.

