Request a UC Connect Appointment

About UC Connect

At a UC Connect appointment, a UC representative can answer your questions and help you address any issues with your claim.

Appointments are offered on most Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each week. Days and times are subject to change based on holiday closings and staff availability.

To make an appointment, call 855-284-8545. You will be asked to provide your name, phone number, and email address. You will receive a text or email reminder a few days before your appointment.

The staff on this line do not have access to answer general claims-related questions. They are only available to individuals scheduling an in-person appointment to speak with a UC representative at a local PA CareerLink, to reset your online password, to change your address, and/or to provide basic ID.me troubleshooting assistance.