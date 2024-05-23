Skip to main content

    File an Act 102 Complaint

    Act 102 prohibits a health care facility from requiring employees to work more than agreed to, predetermined and regularly scheduled work shifts. Employees covered under Act 102 are individuals involved in direct patient care or clinical care services who receive an hourly wage or who are classified as nonsupervisory employees for collective bargaining purposes.

    Act 102 Overview

    Act 102, also known as the Prohibition of Excessive Overtime in Health Care Act, makes sure that healthcare workers aren't forced to work excessive hours beyond what they've agreed to. It covers workers directly caring for patients or in clinical roles, who get paid hourly or aren't in supervisory positions for collective bargaining.

    Act 102 doesn't mean you can't work more than 8 hours if you've agreed to it beforehand and it's part of your regular schedule. You can still pick up extra hours if you want.

    This law doesn't stop overtime for on-call shifts or in certain emergency situations. It even allows overtime if you need to finish up a patient care task at the end of your shift and leaving would harm the patient.

    Contact Us

    For questions or more information, visit a regional office near you.

    L&I's Harrisburg office
    PA Department of Labor & Industry
    651 Boas Street, Room 1301
    Harrisburg, PA 17121
    By phone: 717-787-4671 or 1-800-932-0665

    Philadelphia Regional Office
    110 North 8th Street, Suite 203
    Philadelphia, PA 19130-4064
    By phone: 215-560-1858

    Altoona Regional Office
    1130 Twelfth Avenue, Suite 200
    Altoona, PA 16601-3486
    By phone: 1-877-792-3486 or 814-940-6224

    Pittsburgh Regional Office
    201-B State Office Building
    100 Lackawanna Avenue
    Scranton, PA 18503-1923
    By phone: 570-963-4577 or 1-877-214-3962