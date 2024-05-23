File an Act 102 Complaint

Act 102, also known as the Prohibition of Excessive Overtime in Health Care Act, makes sure that healthcare workers aren't forced to work excessive hours beyond what they've agreed to. It covers workers directly caring for patients or in clinical roles, who get paid hourly or aren't in supervisory positions for collective bargaining.

Act 102 doesn't mean you can't work more than 8 hours if you've agreed to it beforehand and it's part of your regular schedule. You can still pick up extra hours if you want.

This law doesn't stop overtime for on-call shifts or in certain emergency situations. It even allows overtime if you need to finish up a patient care task at the end of your shift and leaving would harm the patient.