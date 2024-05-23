File an Act 102 Complaint

Act 102 Overview
Act 102, also known as the Prohibition of Excessive Overtime in Health Care Act, makes sure that healthcare workers aren't forced to work excessive hours beyond what they've agreed to. It covers workers directly caring for patients or in clinical roles, who get paid hourly or aren't in supervisory positions for collective bargaining.
Act 102 doesn't mean you can't work more than 8 hours if you've agreed to it beforehand and it's part of your regular schedule. You can still pick up extra hours if you want.
This law doesn't stop overtime for on-call shifts or in certain emergency situations. It even allows overtime if you need to finish up a patient care task at the end of your shift and leaving would harm the patient.
Frequently Asked Questions
Contact Us
For questions or more information, visit a regional office near you.
L&I's Harrisburg office
PA Department of Labor & Industry
651 Boas Street, Room 1301
Harrisburg, PA 17121
By phone: 717-787-4671 or 1-800-932-0665
Philadelphia Regional Office
110 North 8th Street, Suite 203
Philadelphia, PA 19130-4064
By phone: 215-560-1858
Altoona Regional Office
1130 Twelfth Avenue, Suite 200
Altoona, PA 16601-3486
By phone: 1-877-792-3486 or 814-940-6224
Pittsburgh Regional Office
201-B State Office Building
100 Lackawanna Avenue
Scranton, PA 18503-1923
By phone: 570-963-4577 or 1-877-214-3962