of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    File a Wage Payment and Collection Complaint

    If you think you have witnessed or experienced a Wage Payment and Collection Law violation, you can file a complaint—the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) will investigate.

    File a complaint

    About the Wage Payment and Collection Law

    L&I investigates all complaints of suspected violations of the Wage Payment and Collection Law, which requires employers to pay employees on time for work performed.

    Examples of Wage Payment and Collection Law Violations

    • Failure to pay employees their agreed upon wages without notice
    • Failure to pay employees their last paycheck when employment ends
    • Failure to pay employees on time according to the predetermined agreement
    • Improper deductions from employee wages (such as equipment that is the employer’s responsibility but is deducted from the employee's pay)

    Reminder

    • Paid sick leave, holiday pay, or other hours not actually worked are not protected under the Wage Payment and Collection Act unless expressly promised in official business documents, like an employee handbook or memo.

    Resources

    Developed by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, the ​Workers Owed Wages (WOW) search tool provides a quick and easy way for employees to find out if they are owed money resulting from federal audits.

    Wage Payment and Collection Law Complaint Form

    Regulations for Wage Payment and Collection

    Contact the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

    Call the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance.

    Call us: 1-800-932-0665

    Call the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance.

    Call us: 717-787-4671

    Mail the complaint form

    Download the PDF version of the complaint form, fill it out and mail it to us: Bureau of Labor Law Compliance 1301 Labor and Industry Building 651 Boas Street Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Email us

    Send an email to: ra-li-slmr-llc@pa.gov

