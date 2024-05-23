File a Wage Payment and Collection Complaint

About the Wage Payment and Collection Law
L&I investigates all complaints of suspected violations of the Wage Payment and Collection Law, which requires employers to pay employees on time for work performed.
Examples of Wage Payment and Collection Law Violations
- Failure to pay employees their agreed upon wages without notice
- Failure to pay employees their last paycheck when employment ends
- Failure to pay employees on time according to the predetermined agreement
- Improper deductions from employee wages (such as equipment that is the employer’s responsibility but is deducted from the employee's pay)
Reminder
- Paid sick leave, holiday pay, or other hours not actually worked are not protected under the Wage Payment and Collection Act unless expressly promised in official business documents, like an employee handbook or memo.