Apply for State Workers' Insurance Fund (SWIF) Coverage

For some smaller companies, the costs of insurance may be challenging. To address this, the Commonwealth established the State Workers' Insurance Fund (SWIF) to ensure all businesses comply.



Workers' Compensation and Benefits

Pennsylvania employers are required to have workers' compensation insurance according to state laws. Failure to comply can lead to lawsuits and criminal prosecution, with potential fines or imprisonment.

Coverage begins for the employer the day after SWIF receives a completed application and premium check. Workers' compensation insurance provides:

Wage-loss and medical benefits for employees injured or affected by employment-related conditions, regardless of their previous health or fault.

Expedited and fairer payment of benefits

Medical care

Faster return of injured workers to the workforce based on their abilities

Additionally, the amendments expand safety measures and programs while strengthening anti-fraud enforcement.

If you're an employee with a work-related injury, SWIF covers reasonable and necessary medical expenses.