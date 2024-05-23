Apply for a Workplace Safety Committee Certification

About Workplace Safety Committees
Since March 1994, workplace safety committees have protected more than 1.6 million workers.
Pennsylvania employers who are insured by SWIF and establish certified workplace safety committees receive a 5 percent discount on their workers' compensation insurance premiums.
Self-insured employers can also apply for workplace safety committee certification, but are not eligible for a 5 percent premium discount.
Workplace Safety Committees by the numbers:
- Since 1994, more than 13,000 state-certified workplace safety committees have been established
- Employers have saved more than $895 million in workers' compensation premiums.
Learn more about PA Workplace Safety Committee Certification resources.
Does my business qualify for a workplace safety committee?
Workers' compensation insurance coverage is mandatory for most employers under Pennsylvania law. That means any business qualifies for workplace safety committee certification.
To form a workplace safety committee, your business must meet state requirements and you must submit a committee certification application.
Key eligibility criteria include:
- Providing your Federal Employer Identification (FEIN) number
- This can be found by contacting your payroll department, on your workers' compensation insurance declarations page, or on your payroll check.
- Existing for six consecutive months
- Maintaining monthly quorum meetings and training for employees
- Ensuring timely application submission
Application Requirements
You can apply for workplace safety committee certification through HandS, L&I's Health and Safety platform.
Application Requirements
- Login or create a profile to HandS
- Select Begin working or Continue working on an initial application
- Complete Sections 1-13 of the application
- Sign and submit your certification application
- If you opt in to electronic notification, a HandS specialist will send approval or disapproval through your Customer Notification Dashboard
Application Deadlines
Your certification application must be submitted to L&I's Health and Safety Division between 90 and 30 days of your workers' compensation policy renewal date.
If you are a self-insured employer, it must be submitted between 90 and 30 days of your self-insurance application renewal date.
Apply Now
Employers who want to apply for workplace safety committee certification can login to their HandS account or create a new account to access the electronic certification application.