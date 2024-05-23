Apply for the Emergency Shelter Allowance (ESA)

Eligibility

The Emergency Shelter Allowance is designed to stop a housing crisis. For this reason, your County Assistance Office (CAO), will require:

Proof of your emergency and the amount needed to stop the emergency

Proof that an ESA will solve your housing crisis

To be eligible for an ESA, you also must meet all income, resource, and non-financial guidelines. Financial eligibility is based on the budget group's total gross annual income and limited to 80% of the current Federal Poverty Income Guidelines for persons under age 21 or families with a child under age 21.

The ESA payment amount, up to $400, depends on your needs, situation, and emergency.

An ESA may be granted only during one consecutive 30 calendar day period every 12 consecutive months.

Details regarding ESA eligibility may be found in Section 138.9 of the Cash Assistance Handbook.

The allowance for emergency shelter is exempt from treatment as income for cash assistance programs. Emergency shelter may be exempt for Medical Assistance or SNAP depending on the program rules for special allowances.