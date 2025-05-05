Skip to agency navigation
    Training and Excercises

    Check the schedule of OHS events to find upcoming exercises, conferences, and training opportunities.

    Upcoming Events

    September 28-30

    Keystone Emergency Management (KEMA) Conference 

    Altoona

    November 6

    9th Annual Security and Risk Management Symposium

    Pittsburgh

    November 13

    Faith-Based Pre-Holiday Workshop

    VIRTUAL EVENT

    November 20

    Little League World Series TTX

    Williamsport

    December 5

    OHS Homeland Security Conference

    Harrisburg

    Past Events

    January 23

    Building the Bridge:  Threat Assessment in Higher Education and Our Community - Part II

    Harrisburg

    January 23

    Threat Evaluation and Reporting Overview (TERO) Training

    Richboro

    February 13

    Threat Evaluation and Reporting Overview (TERO) Training

    VIRTUAL EVENT

    February 25

    Situational Safety Workshop for 2025 Pride events – Part I

    VIRTUAL EVENT

    March 6

    Mass Gatherings and Special Events Training

    Nazareth

    March 12

    Threat Evaluation and Reporting Overview (TERO) Training

    VIRTUAL EVENT

    March 20

    Non-Profit Security Grant Workshop

    Pittsburgh

    March 24

    1st Quarter Faith-Based Security and Resilience Training

    VIRTUAL EVENT

    March 25

    Situational Safety Workshop for 2025 Pride events – Part II

    VIRTUAL EVENT

    March 25-26

    South Central Task Force Homeland Security Conference

    Harrisburg

    April 3

    Corporate Security Symposium

    Philadelphia

    April 14

    Army War College – Homeland Security Advisor Panel

    Carlisle

    April 29

    Situational Safety Workshop for 2025 Pride events – Part III

    VIRTUAL EVENT

    April 29-30

    Sector Delaware Bay Area Maritime Training Exercise Program

    Philadelphia

    May 9

    Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council (ATAC) Conference 

    Pittsburgh

    May 14

    USGA Men’s Open TTX

    Oakmont

    May 28

    Cybersecurity Resiliency in Industrial Control System PER398

    May 29

    Developing Cybersecurity Resiliency For Everyone AWR136

    July 10

    PSP Bureau of R&I TTX

    Harrisburg

    July 16

    Domestic Terrorism and Radicalization to Violent Extremism

    Harrisburg

    July 21-24

    National Security Seminar

    Carlisle

    August 4

    Duquesne University TTX

    Pittsburgh

    August 25-28

    National Homeland Security Conference

    Washington, D. C.

    September 3-4

    Financial Crimes Conference

    State College

    September 11

    Houses of Worship Safety and Security Conference

    Harrisburg

    September 15-17

    Eradicate Hate Summit

    Pittsburgh