Upcoming Events
September 24
Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council (ATAC) Conference
Philadelphia
September 28-30
Keystone Emergency Management (KEMA) Conference
Altoona
October 29-30
Open-Source Intelligence Training (OSINT)
State College
November 6
9th Annual Security and Risk Management Symposium
Pittsburgh
November 13
Faith-Based Pre-Holiday Workshop
VIRTUAL EVENT
November 20
Little League World Series TTX
Williamsport
December 5
OHS Homeland Security Conference
Harrisburg
Past Events
January 23
Building the Bridge: Threat Assessment in Higher Education and Our Community - Part II
Harrisburg
January 23
Threat Evaluation and Reporting Overview (TERO) Training
Richboro
February 13
Threat Evaluation and Reporting Overview (TERO) Training
VIRTUAL EVENT
February 25
Situational Safety Workshop for 2025 Pride events – Part I
VIRTUAL EVENT
March 6
Mass Gatherings and Special Events Training
Nazareth
March 12
Threat Evaluation and Reporting Overview (TERO) Training
VIRTUAL EVENT
March 20
Non-Profit Security Grant Workshop
Pittsburgh
March 24
1st Quarter Faith-Based Security and Resilience Training
VIRTUAL EVENT
March 25
Situational Safety Workshop for 2025 Pride events – Part II
VIRTUAL EVENT
March 25-26
South Central Task Force Homeland Security Conference
Harrisburg
April 3
Corporate Security Symposium
Philadelphia
April 14
Army War College – Homeland Security Advisor Panel
Carlisle
April 29
Situational Safety Workshop for 2025 Pride events – Part III
VIRTUAL EVENT
April 29-30
Sector Delaware Bay Area Maritime Training Exercise Program
Philadelphia
May 9
Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council (ATAC) Conference
Pittsburgh
May 14
USGA Men’s Open TTX
Oakmont
May 28
Cybersecurity Resiliency in Industrial Control System PER398
May 29
Developing Cybersecurity Resiliency For Everyone AWR136
July 10
PSP Bureau of R&I TTX
Harrisburg
July 16
Domestic Terrorism and Radicalization to Violent Extremism
Harrisburg
July 21-24
National Security Seminar
Carlisle
August 4
Duquesne University TTX
Pittsburgh
August 25-28
National Homeland Security Conference
Washington, D. C.
September 3-4
Financial Crimes Conference
State College
September 11
Houses of Worship Safety and Security Conference
Harrisburg
September 15-17
Eradicate Hate Summit
Pittsburgh