    Homeland Security Events

    OHS develops, sponsors and delivers events where securty experts share their knowledge and advice.

    Learning Opportunities

    Topics of Homeland Security training events include:

    • Counterterrorism preparedness
    • Cybersecurity
    • Human trafficking
    • Large venue and mass gathering security
    • School safety
    • Special event preparedness
    • Workplace violence
    • Open source intelligence

    Frequently, the office creates and hosts counterterrorism exercises in support of significant special events, which have included:

    • The Democratic National Convention
    • Papal Visit
    • Pittsburgh Marathon
    • USGA Men's & Women's U.S. Open
    • The Gettysburg 150th Anniversary celebration.

