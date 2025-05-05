Homeland Security Events

Learning Opportunities
Topics of Homeland Security training events include:
- Counterterrorism preparedness
- Cybersecurity
- Human trafficking
- Large venue and mass gathering security
- School safety
- Special event preparedness
- Workplace violence
- Open source intelligence
Frequently, the office creates and hosts counterterrorism exercises in support of significant special events, which have included:
- The Democratic National Convention
- Papal Visit
- Pittsburgh Marathon
- USGA Men's & Women's U.S. Open
- The Gettysburg 150th Anniversary celebration.