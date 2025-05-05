OHS Leadership

Major Michaelann Andrusiak

Major Michaelann Andrusiak is a native of Berks County who now calls Montgomery County home. She was selected by Colonel Christopher Paris and appointed by Governor Josh Shapiro to lead the Pennsylvania Office of Homeland Security.

Major Andrusiak enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 2002, beginning her career as a trooper assigned to the Troop K, Media Station. While assigned to Media, she worked as both a patrol trooper and criminal investigator. Major Andrusiak held the ranks of Corporal, Sergeant and Lieutenant within the various stations under the purview of Troop K, Philadelphia. Major Andrusiak has also served in the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division, as an investigator, and most recently served as the Director of the Drug Law Enforcement Division within the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Major Andrusiak is a 2000 cum laude graduate of Kutztown University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. She is a 2025 graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland Defense and Security, where she earned a Master of Arts in Security Studies (Homeland Security and Defense). She is also a graduate of the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

Through the various positions Major Andrusiak has held in her career, she has developed a proven history of collaboration with federal agencies, regional task forces, local governments, and the private sector. This background will serve to coordinate homeland security activities and secure the Commonwealth against all homeland security incidents. Her background and position as an enlisted member of the Pennsylvania State Police will serve to further develop the Office of Homeland Security to address current issues and develop strategies for continued success.