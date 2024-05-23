Where Pennsylvania’s Agricultural Heart Meets Innovation and Community
The PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center plays a key role in Pennsylvania's growth. It proudly welcomes the agricultural community and over a million visitors each year. Its staff operates the 24-acre venue in Harrisburg and manages the unique farm show.
109th Pennsylvania Farm Show - January 4-11, 2025
Every January, the Complex highlights Pennsylvania's top industry: agriculture. It's the largest indoor agricultural event in the country. The show welcomes everyone—farmers, families, and food lovers. Admission is free. Hundreds of vendors and thousands of exhibitors showcase their skills.
We aim to connect you with the dedicated people who grow our food. Also, meet the talented young individuals shaping our industry's future. Plus, enjoy delicious Farm Show Food from various Pennsylvania groups.
2025 PA Farm Show Asks Pennsylvanians, ‘Oh, Say, Can You Sing?’
Shapiro Administration Announces 2025 PA Farm Show Theme: Powering Pennsylvania
2024 PA Farm Show Wraps, ‘Connecting Our Communities’ to a Bright Tomorrow: Governor Josh Shapiro Lauds Agriculture As “Pillar of Opportunity” for Pennsylvania’s Future Economic Growth
Agriculture Secretary Honors 300-Year-Old Chester County Farm During 2024 PA Farm Show