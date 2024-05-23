Skip to agency navigation
    PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center

    Host your next event at The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. It offers over one million square feet and endless options. You can book conference rooms, large halls, arenas, and banquet spaces. It's ideal for promoters, planners, business owners, and exhibitors. This venue is the most versatile in the state. It caters to livestock shows, corporate meetings, trade shows, and formal events.  

    Farm Show Main Entrance

    Where Pennsylvania’s Agricultural Heart Meets Innovation and Community

    The PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center plays a key role in Pennsylvania's growth. It proudly welcomes the agricultural community and over a million visitors each year. Its staff operates the 24-acre venue in Harrisburg and manages the unique farm show.

    109th Pennsylvania Farm Show - January 4-11, 2025

    Every January, the Complex highlights Pennsylvania's top industry: agriculture. It's the largest indoor agricultural event in the country. The show welcomes everyone—farmers, families, and food lovers. Admission is free. Hundreds of vendors and thousands of exhibitors showcase their skills. 

    We aim to connect you with the dedicated people who grow our food. Also, meet the talented young individuals shaping our industry's future. Plus, enjoy delicious Farm Show Food from various Pennsylvania groups.

    2025 PA Farm Show logo

