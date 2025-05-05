The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center hosts expositions, sporting events, competitions, meetings, and much more. If you’re interested in reserving a space for an event, you can contact our team at farmshow@pa.gov.
About the complex
The complex is located at 2300 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA. Spanning 1 million square feet, the facility features 11 halls, 3 arenas, and a variety of meeting rooms and multipurpose spaces.
For a closer look, see our facility gallery.
|Space type
|Details
|Halls
|Our halls range in sizes up to 172,000 square feet and provide flexible space for expositions, trade shows, and other large-scale events.
|Arenas
|Our arenas offer ample room for shows, ceremonies and competitions. Floor space and permanent seating varies by arena.
|Meeting rooms
|We offer a variety of meeting rooms suitable for conferences, banquets, and more. Capacity varies by space.
|Small multipurpose spaces
|You can add on spaces to support your event, from small meeting rooms to specialized areas like a promoter’s office, coat room, milking parlor, or veterinarian’s office.
Key services and amenities
The PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center prides itself on excellent customer service and provides the essential amenities for a successful event. We offer:
- Facility staff on site to support all of your needs.
- Food and beverage service through C&J Catering, including both concessions and formal catering. As our exclusive food and beverage provider, C&J Catering will work with you to create a menu specific to your taste and budget.
- Equipment rental for a variety of items. This includes tables, chairs, and audiovisual equipment, as well as more specialized items like scales, fencing, and ticket booths. See the service charges section of our event guide for more information.
- Ample parking in both on-site and off-site lots, including space for trailers and campers. Parking fee may apply based on each event. See our location and parking page for more information.
How to reserve a space
-
1
Read our guide to learn more about the available spaces, rental rates, and amenities.
Our event guide will assist you in your preliminary planning, whether you’re holding a small meeting or a large convention.
If your event will feature vendors who are selling feed, pet food, pet treats, fertilizer, seed or plants and nursery stock, you should also review the compliance information from the Bureau of Plant Industry and provide a copy to your vendors.
-
2
Contact our event coordinators to express interest in reserving a space and get more information.
You can contact our team at farmshow@pa.gov to discuss the date and details of your event or request a facility tour.
-
3
Reserve your dates in the schedule.
Our team will review the dates and follow up to confirm availability in our schedule. An event coordinator will guide you through the process of planning an event at the complex.