The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center hosts expositions, sporting events, competitions, meetings, and much more. If you’re interested in reserving a space for an event, you can contact our team at farmshow@pa.gov.

About the complex

The complex is located at 2300 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA. Spanning 1 million square feet, the facility features 11 halls, 3 arenas, and a variety of meeting rooms and multipurpose spaces.

For a closer look, see our facility gallery.