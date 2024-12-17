Request Assistance from the Office of Taxpayers' Rights Advocate

Relief from Joint Liability

Married taxpayers who file joint Pennsylvania personal income tax returns are jointly and individually responsible for the taxes and any interest or penalties due on joint returns, even if they later divorce.

Three types of relief from joint liability are available to a taxpayer who filed a joint Pennsylvania personal income tax return with his or her spouse:

Understatement of tax

Separation of liability

Income allocation requirements differ for each type of relief

For more information, see the Relief from Joint Liability book (PA-971) [PDF].

Injured Spouse Relief

A spouse may claim injured spouse relief to protect his or her share of overpaid tax from being applied toward his or her spouse’s past due personal income tax liabilities, child/spousal support liabilities, court-ordered obligations or federal income tax debt. See Injured Spouse Claim and Allocation (PA-8379) [PDF] for more information.

Duress

A domestic violence victim who can demonstrate he/she involuntarily completed a return as a result of spousal abuse and/or duress should contact the advocate for further information and guidance.