About submitting a request

Follow the steps on this page to request PSP records under Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law.

PSP regulations and manuals are already available

PSP has made most administrative regulations, field regulations, and operations manuals available for download. Visit the Regulations and Manuals page.

Find out what’s required to access records

Review the full RTK policy regarding requests, responses, fees, and appeals.

More RTK information

Download information on the Pennsylvania Right to Know Law.

Download the Pennsylvania Governor’s Office Management Directive 205.35.

Submitting your request

Start by downloading the PSP form or Office of Open Records form.

Requirements

All requests must:

Be in writing, using one of the forms: PSP or OOO.

Specifically identify or describe the records being sought.

Include a name and address, to which the response will be sent.

Be from a legal resident of the U.S.

Send your request

Once completed, your request can be sent to PSP by mail, email, fax, or delivered in person.

By mail:

PSP Bureau of Records & Identification

ATTN: Agency Open Records Officer, Mr. William Rozier

1800 Elmerton Avenue

Harrisburg, PA 17110

By email or fax: 717-525-5795

In person to:

PSP Department Headquarters

Agency Open Records Officer, Mr. William Rozier

1800 Elmerton Avenue

Harrisburg PA 17110

Monday-Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.