Request Pennsylvania State Police Audio or Video Recordings

Filing a request

A written request for an audio or video recording in the possession of a law enforcement agency must be made within 60 days of the date the recording was made.

The request is not officially received until it is personally delivered to the AORO, or when it is marked “delivered” by certified mail.

The request must include:

The date, time, and location of the event recorded

A statement of the requester’s relationship to the event recorded

If the recorded event took place inside a residence, the requester must identify every person present at the time of the recording, unless not reasonably known

Reasons a request may be denied

The agency may deny the request in writing if it is determined that a recording contains:

Potential evidence in a criminal matter

Information pertaining to an investigation or a matter in which a criminal charge has been filed

Confidential information or victim information

A denial may also result if a reasonable redaction of the recording would not safeguard potential evidence.

Fees for granted requests

There is a fee of $100 per granted recording.

Appealing a denied request

The requester may appeal within 30 days of the date of denial to the Court of Common Pleas with jurisdiction over the matter (i.e., the court in the county where the recorded event took place).

The appeal is filed as a Petition for Judicial Review and must include: