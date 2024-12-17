Request Pennsylvania State Police Audio or Video Recordings

Overview
Act 22 of 2017 (specifically Chapter 65A) applies to individuals seeking “any audio recording or video recording made by a law enforcement agency.”
Requests for audio and video recordings made by PSP must be:
- Submitted in writing
- Received within 60 days of the date the recording was made
- Delivered by certified mail or hand-delivered to the Agency Open Records Officer (AORO)
You may appeal a denied request.
There are fees associated with granted requests and appeals.
Do not use the Right-to-Know Law to request audio or video recordings
Follow the steps on this page to properly submit a request.
Requests and appeals
Filing a request
A written request for an audio or video recording in the possession of a law enforcement agency must be made within 60 days of the date the recording was made.
The request is not officially received until it is personally delivered to the AORO, or when it is marked “delivered” by certified mail.
The request must include:
- The date, time, and location of the event recorded
- A statement of the requester’s relationship to the event recorded
- If the recorded event took place inside a residence, the requester must identify every person present at the time of the recording, unless not reasonably known
Reasons a request may be denied
The agency may deny the request in writing if it is determined that a recording contains:
- Potential evidence in a criminal matter
- Information pertaining to an investigation or a matter in which a criminal charge has been filed
- Confidential information or victim information
A denial may also result if a reasonable redaction of the recording would not safeguard potential evidence.
Fees for granted requests
There is a fee of $100 per granted recording.
Appealing a denied request
The requester may appeal within 30 days of the date of denial to the Court of Common Pleas with jurisdiction over the matter (i.e., the court in the county where the recorded event took place).
The appeal is filed as a Petition for Judicial Review and must include:
- A filing fee of $125;
- A copy of the written request and any written responses; and
- Proof that the AORO was served within five days of the filing of the Petition;
- If the event recorded took place inside a residence, the petitioner must also certify that notice of the petition has been served on each individual present at the time of the recording and on the owner and occupant of the residence, unless that information is unknown and not reasonably ascertainable.
Contact us
All requests must be either hand-delivered to the Agency Open Records Officer or sent by certified mail to:
Pennsylvania State Police
Bureau of Records & Identification
ATTN: Agency Open Records Officer, Mr. William Rozier
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
The Open Records Office accepts requests 8:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Monday through Friday (except holidays and official office closings).