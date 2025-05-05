Overview
The PHRC provides a variety of public records including commission meeting agendas and schedules, final orders, and annual reports. You can also download pamphlets, brochures, and other informational publications. If you want to request documents not available to the public, you must submit a right-to-know request form.
Submitting your request
All requests must:
- Be in writing using either the PHRC form or the Office of Open Records (OOR) form.
- Specifically identify or describe the records being sought.
- Include a name and address, to which the response will be sent.
- Be from a legal resident of the U.S.
Once you fill out the form:
- Submit your request by mail
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Executive
ATTN: Debbie Walters, Agency Open Records Officer
333 Market Street, 8th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101-2210
- Submit your request by email or fax - 717- 787-0420
- Submit your request in person
PHRC Executive Offices
333 Market Street, 8th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101-2210
The PHRC does not release records relating to a complaint filed with it through the Right-to-Know Law. Under the noncriminal investigation exemption of the Right-to-Know Law, OOR has found that records included within the PHRC’s investigative file are not subject to Right-to-Know (regardless of your relation to the complaint).
The PHRC will only authorize the release of investigative case file documents through a valid court-issued subpoena. Subpoenas may be submitted by mail or delivered in-person to:
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Office of the Chief Counsel- Subpoena
333 Market Street, 8th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101-2234
What does it cost to submit a request?
The following fees apply to the release of all other public records:
- $0.25 per page for duplication.
- $0.25 per page for printed 8 ½" x 11" page or equivalent for duplication in pdf (or on disk).
- $0.25 per page for Rich Text format (certain features of original may be lost).
- Actual cost of postage.
- $5.00 for certification of copies - per record or group of records certified as one record (provided only if specifically requested by the requester for the purpose of legally verifying the public records).
- Fees are waived if the total cost is less than $1.
All appeals should be addressed to the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records
Pennsylvania Office of Open Records
333 Market Street, 16th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101-2234
Phone: 717-346-9903
Email: openrecords@pa.gov
If your request is denied, approrpiate notification will be provided as required under the Right-to-Know Law.