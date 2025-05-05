Request Research of Naturalization Records

Overview

According to federal naturalization laws, any court of record within the United States had the power to conduct naturalization proceedings. The Pennsylvania State Archives holds the Pennsylvania Supreme Court naturalization records and the county court naturalization records for Erie, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, and Lehigh counties. All other court naturalization records are held by the federal, state, county, or municipal court that issued the naturalization certificate or their designated repository.

If you’re looking for information on citizenship granted elsewhere before 1906, you should contact the clerk of the federal, state, county, or municipal court that issued the naturalization certificate. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has duplicate records of all naturalizations that occurred after September 26, 1906.

You can learn more about researching these kinds of records by exploring our naturalization and immigration records research guide.

Records included in research requests

The Archives staff can search:

Naturalization lists (but not individual papers) for the colonial period from 1740–1773, as published in “Persons Naturalized in the Province of Pennsylvania, 1740-1773" in the Pennsylvania Archives: Second Series .

. Naturalization records of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, 1794–1868, which sat in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Chambersburg.

Access to digitized records

The following records of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court are available online.