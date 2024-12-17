Request for PA-SHARE Archaeological Privileges

Applying for Archaeology Privileges
Individuals must apply for archaeology privileges from the PA SHPO to view archaeological site location data in PA-SHARE.
Individuals requesting these privileges must demonstrate that they meet the Secretary of the Interior's Professional Qualification Standards with a specialty in prehistoric, historic and/or underwater archaeology, or geomorphology.
Users interested in having archaeology privileges can submit their request at any time. Once a completed form has been received, PA SHPO will review and process the request.
Access to archaeological privileges
Archaeological site data is restricted for many reasons. Archaeological sites are non-renewable resources that often represent the only material remains of the past.
Federal and state laws protect archaeological sites on public lands. While landowners may grant position to excavate a site on private land, if it is excavated or disturbed without proper documentation, the information and context of that site is lost forever. Finally, archaeological sites often contain human remains, grave goods, and other culturally sensitive materials, and the sale of or profiting from these materials are protected by Federal law.
Archaeological privileges are granted to individuals based on credentials and not organizations, companies, or agencies.
Requesting archaeological privileges is not tied to a subscription tier, however to view archaeological site locations and the Pre-Contact Probability Model map layer users must be minimally registered as a PA-SHARE Basic User.
Users with archaeological privileges must acknowledge that archaeological site location data are restricted. Privileges will be revoked if user shares those privileges with others and/or if site location data is shared with third parties without permission from the PA SHPO.
Applying for archaeology privileges
Applying for archaeology privileges in PA-SHARE is easy.
Step 1: Make sure you have your login credentials in hand. If you do not have CWOPA credentials, you will need to register for Keystone Login.
Step 2: Download the "Request for PA-SHARE Archaeological Privileges" form. Review the form and read the PA-SHARE data quality statement .
Step 3: Complete and sign the form.
Step 4: Email the form along with your resume or CV to demonstrate that you meet the Secretary of the Interior's Professional Qualification Standards to mailto:pashare@pa.gov with the subject line: Request for PA-SHARE Archaeological Privileges: [insert your last name].
Timing & Access
Please note that users granted archaeology privileges must first set up their PA-SHARE account before they can access site data. Users will need to sign in to PA-SHARE using their CWOPA or Keystone Login credentials and complete their user profile.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who can get archaeological privileges?
Archaeological privileges are granted to individuals based on credentials and not organizations, companies, or agencies. Requesting archaeological privileges is not tied to a subscription tier, however to view archaeological site locations and the Pre-Contact Probability Model map layer users must be minimally registered as a PA-SHARE Basic User.
Contact
Contact the PA-SHARE Help Desk at pashare@pa.gov for additional information and assistance.