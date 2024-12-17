Request for PA-SHARE Archaeological Privileges

Access to archaeological privileges

Archaeological site data is restricted for many reasons. Archaeological sites are non-renewable resources that often represent the only material remains of the past.



Federal and state laws protect archaeological sites on public lands. While landowners may grant position to excavate a site on private land, if it is excavated or disturbed without proper documentation, the information and context of that site is lost forever. Finally, archaeological sites often contain human remains, grave goods, and other culturally sensitive materials, and the sale of or profiting from these materials are protected by Federal law.



Archaeological privileges are granted to individuals based on credentials and not organizations, companies, or agencies.

Requesting archaeological privileges is not tied to a subscription tier, however to view archaeological site locations and the Pre-Contact Probability Model map layer users must be minimally registered as a PA-SHARE Basic User.

Individuals requesting these privileges must demonstrate that they meet the Secretary of the Interior's Professional Qualification Standards with a specialty in prehistoric, historic and/or underwater archaeology, or geomorphology.

Users with archaeological privileges must acknowledge that archaeological site location data are restricted. Privileges will be revoked if user shares those privileges with others and/or if site location data is shared with third parties without permission from the PA SHPO.