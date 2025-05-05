Request Copies of Archival Birth or Death Certificates

Overview

The Pennsylvania State Archives hold original Pennsylvania birth certificates for 1906–1920 and death certificates for 1906–1975. You can request non-certified copies of these records from the Archives.

For information on records outside of these date ranges or how to order certified copies, see our vital statistics records research guide.

Access to digitized records

Copies of 1906–1917 birth certificates and 1906–1972 death certificates are also available on Ancestry.com. Pennsylvania residents can access these records for free through Ancestry Pennsylvania.

Cost

The cost is $5 per certificate. Payment methods vary depending on whether you request by mail or online.

The Archives will retain this fee even if the search is unsuccessful.

Requirements

You must provide the person's name, date of birth or death, and certificate number for each record requested. For 1908, 1909, and 1911 birth records, you must also provide the month and county where the person was born.

To research dates and certificate numbers, use our online indices:

If you need the Archives staff to search for the certificate number, use the mail reference order form.