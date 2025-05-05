Request Copies of Archival Birth or Death Certificates

Overview
The Pennsylvania State Archives hold original Pennsylvania birth certificates for 1906–1920 and death certificates for 1906–1975. You can request non-certified copies of these records from the Archives.
For information on records outside of these date ranges or how to order certified copies, see our vital statistics records research guide.
Access to digitized records
Copies of 1906–1917 birth certificates and 1906–1972 death certificates are also available on Ancestry.com. Pennsylvania residents can access these records for free through Ancestry Pennsylvania.
Cost
The cost is $5 per certificate. Payment methods vary depending on whether you request by mail or online.
The Archives will retain this fee even if the search is unsuccessful.
Requirements
You must provide the person's name, date of birth or death, and certificate number for each record requested. For 1908, 1909, and 1911 birth records, you must also provide the month and county where the person was born.
To research dates and certificate numbers, use our online indices:
If you need the Archives staff to search for the certificate number, use the mail reference order form.
How to request copies
-
1
Fill out and submit the online request form.
You should use the vital records online request form to make your request.
After you submit your order, you’ll receive an email confirmation with the total cost and payment options.
-
2
Submit the payment for your request.
You can pay by credit card using the link in the email confirmation. Alternatively, you can send a check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Our mailing address is:
Pennsylvania State Archives
1681 North Sixth Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102-1106
-
3
The Archives staff will review and respond to your request.
Allow 2–3 weeks for us to process your request.
-
1
Download and fill out the printable request form.
You should use the vital records printable request form to make your request.
-
2
Mail in the request form and your payment.
For payment, we accept checks or money orders made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Our mailing address is:
Pennsylvania State Archives
ATTN: Vital Statistics
1681 North Sixth St.
Harrisburg, PA 17102-1106
-
3
The Archives staff will review and respond to your request.
Allow 2–3 weeks for us to process your request.
Resources
Questions?
For help, contact the Pennsylvania State Archives at ra-statearchives@pa.gov.