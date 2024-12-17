Apply for an Elk License

One bonus point is earned for each unsuccessful application, but points are exclusive to each season. Any existing bonus points for the general elk season will not be applied to the archery or late seasons. For example, if you have previously earned 5 bonus points for the general season and this year you apply for the archery season AND the general season, your existing bonus points are only included in your general season application. If you are unsuccessful in drawing you would earn 1 bonus point for the archery season and 1 bonus point for the general season (meaning you would now have 1 archery & 6 general points). Those points would then be included with the following years application but only for the season in which they were earned.

Bonus points serve as a multiplier and your name is entered in the drawing for as many bonus points as you have, effectively increasing the probability of drawing a license.



Bonus points reset to 0, if drawn for a specific season, however, any points for alternate seasons remain unchanged. You must apply in the current license year for any bonus points to be included.

You can check your bonus points through the Pennsylvania Automated License System (PALS) by logging into your existing account on huntfish.pa.gov. After verifying your personal information you will notice an Applications and Points section on the left side of the page towards the bottom. Point totals are listed separately for each season. If you believe there is an error, please contact the License Division at 717-787-2084.

