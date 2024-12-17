Overview
A Letter of No Prejudice (LONP) can be requested if you have an emergency related to public health, environmental impact, supply chain issues or an economic development opportunity that requires you to begin construction or obtain materials prior to:
- Applying for PENNVEST funding
- After the PENNVEST Board of Directors determines proposal funding.
This request must be submitted before you have completed the Settlement process.
Please discuss LONP requirements such as Davis-Bacon, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Architechtural and Engineering (A/E), etc., with your region's PENNVEST Project Speciaist before submitting a LONP request.
PENNVEST legislation prohibits funding projects that have long-term financing in place or projects that have started construction prior to approval. To preserve your PENNVEST financing, you must receive written approval from PENNVEST before you begin construction.
The LONP request is submitted through DocuSign.
In addition to the LONP online form, download, complete, and upload one of the two forms below with your LONP submission.
How to Request a Letter of No Prejudice
1
Select the link to start the DocuSign process.
Prior to submitting a LONP request via DocuSign, you can view a sample of the LONP document by selecting the Sample LONP Form button to the right.
2
Designate your LONP coordinators.
The LONP Submitter is the person who completes the LONP request.
The LONP Submission Contact is the person who should receive the submitted form.
A name and email address must be provided for both the LONP Submitter and the Submission Contact.
3
Complete the LONP form in DocuSign.
All boxes that are shaded are required fields.
Upload the additional required document, using the upload button (paperclip icon) at the bottom LONP form.
See the Goverment or Private form links in the section above.
4
Submit the completed LONP form.
After completing the LONP request, DocuSign automatically emails PENNVEST and the LONP Submission Contact with a confirmation email.