Submit a Request to Transfer Ownership of a State-Owned Road

Roads are good candidates for being transferred from state to local ownership if:

Not many vehicles use them every day

They help the local area socially and economically

To start, talk to your District Turnback Coordinator or District Municipal Services Supervisor.

Once the road belongs to the local government, PennDOT will give money every year to help with its upkeep. They will pay $4,000 per mile each year. This money will start on March 1, two year after completing the transfer of ownership.