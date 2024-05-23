Sign Up for the Yellow Dot Safety Program

First, go online and complete the participation form to join. PennDOT will mail you a Yellow Dot kit.

Second, when it arrives, complete the kit by adding information about:

who to call in an emergency;

your medical history;

any medicines you take;

any things you're allergic to; and

the name and contact information for your doctor.

Next, put a photo of your face in the booklet and stick it in your car's glove compartment.



Finally, put the Yellow Dot sticker on the bottom left of your car's back window, not higher than 3 inches from the bottom.