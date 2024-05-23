Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Update Emergency Contact Information

    Add your emergency contact information to PennDOT's Emergency Contact Information System. This allows police to quickly call your emergency contact. They will do so if you can't speak for yourself during an emergency. 

    Update emergency contact info

    Overview

    Your Emergency Contacts are people you choose to be called if you can't speak during an emergency. The details you share are stored in a secure database. Only law enforcement can access it.

    How to update your emergency contact

    You can easily update your emergency contact information in our Online Emergency Contact System

    You can login by: 

    • Entering your driver's license or photo ID number without any spaces or dashes
    • Entering your birthday in the format MM/DD/YYY
    • Entering the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number

    This will log you into the system. Now you can add the information for your emergency contact. You can add their name, address, phone number and relationship to you. You can also update, change or remove the information for your emergency contact.

    Sign Up for the Yellow Dot Safety Program

    The Yellow Dot Program helps you get the right emergency care in your time of need after a traffic crash. 

    Submit a Participation Form