    Make a Posted and Bonded Roadway Hauler Payment

    If you are a hauler looking to make a payment, you can now pay online or send a check. 

    Pay Online

    Overview

    Pennsylvania has laws that let them put weight limits on roads and fix them if they're damaged - learn more about posting or bonding a roadway here. Haulers have to pay for any extra repairs needed because of the heavy loads they carry.

    Haulers are billed for a variety of costs, which may include:

    • Initial Inspections
    • Interim Inspections
    • Final Inspections
    • Road Condition Surveys
    • Any damages that result from the hauler’s use of the road as determined during inspections and surveys
    • Administration costs associated with inspection activity
    • Administration costs associated with EMA and Permitting Activity
    How to make a payment

    Pay by Credit Card​​

    To pay by credit card, please use the Payment Portal.

    Pay by Check

    All payment checks for invoices will be sent to:

    Office of Comptroller Operations
    AR PennDOT, Non-APRAS
    PO Box 15758
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    Additional Information

    Roadway Condition Surveys

    Roadway Condition Survey results can be found through the Bonded Roadway Condition Survey Guest Access.

    Please contact your local Posted and Bonded Coordinator if you have any questions.

    ​Engineering and Construction Management System (ECMS)

    ECMS Guest Login

    Contact

