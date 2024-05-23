Post or Bond a Roadway

Overview
A posted roadway is any state or locally-owned highway with a weight restriction. Posting and bonding allows PennDOT to manage possible damage to these roadways from large trucks carrying heavy cargo, and use the funds to pay for repairs and maintenance.
To find out if a road should be posted, you must fill out an Engineering and Traffic Study form. If you are a hauler and want to travel on a posted road, you must see if you are considered local traffic or qualify for an exception. Learn more about local determination.
If not, you can apply for a permit and bond the roadway (in other words, exceed the roadway's weight restrictions).
For state-owned roadways, PennDOT follows the guidance in Publication 23, Chapter 15: Weight Restrictions on Highways (Posted Highways) (PDF).
For locally-owned roads, municipalities should reference Publication 221: Posting and Bonding Procedures for Municipal Highways (PDF).
How to Post a Bonded Road
Here is a step-by-step guide to bonding a posted road.
Enter into an Excess Maintenance Agreement (EMA) with PennDOT. This requires you to provide security funds, and possibly a maintenance plan.
The EMA must be signed before the hauler receives a permit to haul on a posted roadway. The agreement ensures that the hauler completes any maintenance beyond the normal routine work on the road. If the hauler does not complete the required maintenance, their permit will be suspended
Section 5 of Publication 23, Chapter 15 of the Maintenance Manual details the permitting requirements.
Identify any state-owned posted roads you are requesting permits for.
PennDOT will process and carry out your EMA.
Complete and submit a maintenance plan if you have not already done so. Contact your district to get the proper plan for heavy haulers. (NOTE: EMBED OR LINK TO RELEVANT SUBSET OF CONTACTS)
PennDOT will inspect the road to see its current state. You may participate in the inspection.
If you are approved, you will be given your permit.
Heavy haulers will get weekly surveys to review roadway conditions.
If necessary, PennDOT may conduct another inspection.
You will be contacted if there is damage to the road that poses a threat to others. Based on what you filled out in your EMA, you may have to pay for the the damage or fix it yourself OR PennDOT may opt to fix and bill hauler.
After you are contacted, you must fix the damage immediately. If you fail to do so, your permit may be suspended. PennDOT may elect to make repairs and bill hauler.
Contact PennDOT after you are done hauling and all repairs have been made. You must let PennDOT know in writing. [NOTE: Here we can link or embed to the relevant subset of contacts]
PennDOT will do a final inspection to make sure the road conditions are acceptable.
You will be billed for any costs related to this process, including damage repairs, inspections, surveys, plan reviews, etc.
If the roads need any other repairs, they must be made and all costs must be paid before your permit/EMA is released.
All security fees are released once you end your permit.
Posting and Bonding Forms
Here are a variety of posting and bonding forms you may need to review and fill out.
- Excess Maintenance Assignment Agreement (PDF)
- Exhibit B: Right to Know Law Provision (PDF)
- Exhibit C: Contractor Responsibility Provisions (PDF)
- Exhibit D: Provisions Concerning the Americans with Disabilities Act (PDF)
- Exhibit E: Proof of Security Irrevocable Letter of Credit (PDF) or Performance Bond (PDF)
- Exhibit F: Certificate of Liability Insurance (PDF)
- Application to Add or Remove a Section of Highway (PDF)
- Application to Add or Modify Local Determination (DOC)
- Self-Insurance Application (PDF)
- Posted and Bonded Roadway – Maintenance Plan Application for Roadway Signing (PDF)
- Contribution Agreement (PDF)
- Cooperative Project Agreement (PDF)
- Deed of Easement (PDF)
- Excess Maintenance Agreement (PDF)
- Environmental Components Matrix (PDF)
- Inspection Form (PDF)
- Irrevocable Letter of Credit (PDF)
- Performance Bond (PDF)
- Maintenance Plan (PDF)
- Right of Entry Agreement (PDF)
- Surety Endorsement for Heavy Hauling Agreement (PDF)
- Modification/Removal of Highway Weight Restriction (PDF)
- Roadway Upgrade Acceptance Form (PDF)
- Weekly Repair Log for Roads Maintained Under an Excess Maintenance Agreement (PDF)
- Engineering and Traffic Study for Restrictions as to Weight, Size, Kind or Class or type of load based on Highway, Bridge, or Traffic Conditions (PDF)
- Designation of Alternate Routes for Restricted Vehicles Engineering and Traffic Study (PDF)