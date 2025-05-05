Apply for Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Funding

Overview
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), enacted as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), continues to fund the TA Set-Aside through 2026. The federal guidance is available on the Federal Highway Administration website.
Eligible projects may include the following:
- bicycle and pedestrian facilities
- bicycle and pedestrian education (grades K-12)
- conversion of abandoned railway corridors to trails
- construction of turnouts, overlooks, and viewing areas
- outdoor advertising management
- historic preservation and rehab of historic transportation facilities
- vegetation management
- archaeological activities
- vulnerable road user safety assessment activities
stormwater management
- wildlife mortality mitigation
Projects in areas designated as PA Byways, within DCNR Heritage Areas, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, or affiliated with the National Park Service may be eligible under the construction of turnouts, overlooks, and viewing areas.
Additional resources:
Project costs
- The Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside is a reimbursement program and no money is provided upfront.
- Projects are funded at 100% of the construction cost (including construction inspection).
- No applicant match is required.
- Project sponsors must pay for project design, pre-construction permits, clearances, etc.
- There is a minimum award of $50,000 for construction projects.
- There is a maximum award of $1,500,000, although higher awards can be justified for "exceptional" projects.
Eligible Sponsors
Project sponsors may include the following:
- local governments;
- regional transportation authorities;
- transit agencies;
- natural resource or public land agencies, including Federal agencies;
- school districts, local education agencies, or schools;
- tribal governments;
- an MPO that represents an area with a population of 200,000 or fewer;
- a state, at the request of another eligible entity; and
- any other local or regional governmental entity with responsibility for oversight of transportation or recreational trails (other than a metropolitan planning organization or a State agency) that the State determines to be eligible, consistent with the goals of subsection (c) of section 213 of title 23.
Project sponsors should select consultants that have demonstrated experience in the design and timely delivery of Safe Routes to School, Transportation Alternatives Program, or Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside projects.
Contact us
If you have any questions, please contact PennDOT's TA Set-Aside Program Office.