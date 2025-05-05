Apply for a Traffic Operations Grant

Green Light-Go Program
The Green Light-Go: Pennsylvania’s Municipal Signal Partnership Program, also known as the “Green Light–Go Program”, is a competitive state grant program designed to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Green Light-Go reimbursement grant awards can be used on existing traffic signals to installing light-emitting diode (LED) technology, performing regional operations such as retiming, developing special event plans, and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.
Act 101 of 2016 updated the program by reducing the applicant match to 20 percent, expanding eligible applicants to planning partners and counties, and allowing all projects to be led by applicants. Green Light-Go was made possible by Act 89, the far-reaching transportation plan adopted in November 2013.
Applicants must first complete and submit a Pre-Application Scoping Form (PDF) in accordance with the Green Light-Go Program Guidelines (PDF). Applicants are also asked to verify a Commonwealth and Municipal Traffic Signal Maintenance Agreement is in place prior to submitting an application.
PennDOT announced the latest round of Green Light-Go awards in December 2025. These projects must be completed by spring 2028.
ARLE Funding Program
The Automated Red Light Enforcement Transportation Enhancements Grant Program (ARLE Funding Program) was established in 2010 as a PennDOT-administered competitive grant program in accordance with Vehicle Code (75 Pa.C.S.) §3116(l)(2), §3117(m)(2), and §3370(m)(2) §3117(m)(2). Funding for the program is generated from the net revenue of fines collected through Automated Red Light Enforcement Systems and Automated Speed Enforcement Systems. Grant applications are accepted annually during the month of June.
The program continues to prioritize safety enhancements considering both PennDOT's Safety Network Screening methods for the project location and Crash Modification Factors associated with proposed improvements.
A pre-application scoping form is required prior to submitting an application. Scoping forms should be submitted via email. The completed and reviewed scoping form must be uploaded as an attachment to the formal application submission.
The scoping form is a fillable web page. If you wish to save a partially-completed form to finish later, click the “Save” button at the top of the screen and save the file to your computer. When you want to work on the form again, navigate to the scoping form webpage, click “Open” at the top of the page, and select the file you saved to your computer. When you are ready to submit the scoping form, click the “Save” button and then attach the file to an email. Please also attach a detailed cost estimate and project location map.
