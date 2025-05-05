Apply for a Traffic Operations Grant

The Green Light-Go: Pennsylvania’s Municipal Signal Partnership Program, also known as the “Green Light–Go Program”, is a competitive state grant program designed to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Green Light-Go reimbursement grant awards can be used on existing traffic signals to installing light-emitting diode (LED) technology, performing regional operations such as retiming, developing special event plans, and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.

Act 101 of 2016 updated the program by reducing the applicant match to 20 percent, expanding eligible applicants to planning partners and counties, and allowing all projects to be led by applicants. Green Light-Go was made possible by Act 89, the far-reaching transportation plan adopted in November 2013.

Applicants must first complete and submit a Pre-Application Scoping Form (PDF) in accordance with the Green Light-Go Program Guidelines (PDF). Applicants are also asked to verify a Commonwealth and Municipal Traffic Signal Maintenance Agreement is in place prior to submitting an application.

PennDOT announced the latest round of Green Light-Go awards in December 2025. These projects must be completed by spring 2028.

