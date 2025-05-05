Apply for Local Project Delivery Funding from the Transportation Improvement Program

Overview
In conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), PennDOT developed Publication 740, the Local Project Delivery Manual (PDF), which provides assistance to local project sponsors, project managers, and interested stakeholders in successfully delivering locally sponsored transportation projects.
Publication 740 does not specifically address the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), but many of the same processes will apply.
What is a local project?
Generally, a project on a road or bridge owned/operated by a local government that is funded using state and/or federal money through the state Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). This series of PennDOT videos provide an overview of the local project delivery manual – view them here.
Additional Resources
Contact Us
Please contact your local PennDOT district office if you are interested in securing funding or have questions related to the Transportation Alternatives Program.