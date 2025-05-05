Apply for an Airport Licensing Waiver

If you want to get a waiver to be excused from certain rules or requirements, you need to follow these steps.

1. Requests for waivers must be in writing.

2. A sponsor should request a waiver using the AV-21 Form (PDF).

3. A separate request must be submitted for each rule you want to avoid.

4. Bureau staff will review each request and give a recommendation within 30 days of applying.

5. If the department thinks a waiver should be denied, they will send it to the Waiver Advisory Board, which will give their recommendation within 75 calendar days.

6. If a waiver is denied, you can appeal following the process in Chapter 471.9 - Appeal.