Apply for an Airport Licensing Waiver

Overview
Airport licensing waivers are given out when something does not follow the rules listed in Chapter 471 Pennsylvania Regulations Pertaining to Aviation.
Waivers may be temporary or permanent depending on the situation.
As long as safety measures are taken or conditions are not dangerous, a waiver can be given out.
Steps for getting a waiver
If you want to get a waiver to be excused from certain rules or requirements, you need to follow these steps.
1. Requests for waivers must be in writing.
2. A sponsor should request a waiver using the AV-21 Form (PDF).
3. A separate request must be submitted for each rule you want to avoid.
4. Bureau staff will review each request and give a recommendation within 30 days of applying.
5. If the department thinks a waiver should be denied, they will send it to the Waiver Advisory Board, which will give their recommendation within 75 calendar days.
6. If a waiver is denied, you can appeal following the process in Chapter 471.9 - Appeal.
Waiver Advisory Board
- The Waiver Advisory Board shall consist of five members appointed by the Secretary of Transportation.
- Each Advisory Board member shall be either a Certified Pilot, an accredited Airport Executive, a licensed professional engineer with experience in airport planning and design, or otherwise be an individual with a substantial aviation background.
Neither PennDOT nor the Waiver Advisory Board has the authority to grant any waiver of local zoning or other municipal requirements.