Apply for a PennDOT Career and Technical Education Grant

PennDOT is currently developing the Transportation Construction Inspection Certification Program curriculum to create a standardized workforce development pathway for individuals interested in careers in transportation construction inspection throughout Pennsylvania. Aligned with PennDOT job expectations, the curriculum is designed to equip learners with the foundational knowledge, technical skills, and practical experience necessary to successfully enter the transportation construction industry.

The proposed curriculum includes approximately 140 hours of instruction*, consisting of roughly 110 hours of instructor-led classroom learning supplemented by self-paced TA-TCI learning modules, hands-on activities, assessments, and industry-based field experiences. The curriculum focuses on the core competencies required of entry-level Transportation Construction Inspectors while emphasizing workforce readiness and real-world application.

Upon successful completion, learners will earn a PennDOT-recognized certification that supports advancement as a Transportation Construction Inspector Trainee and provides a direct pathway into Pennsylvania’s transportation construction workforce.

The curriculum is designed for implementation in high schools, career and technical education programs, and community colleges across the Commonwealth. Pending final development and approval, the program is anticipated to be ready for school-based implementation beginning in 2027.

* Final instructional hours may vary based on the selected delivery modality and implementation model. The estimated 140-hour framework represents the recommended instructional scope and may be adjusted to accommodate secondary, post-secondary, or workforce training environments.