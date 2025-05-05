Apply for a PennDOT Career and Technical Education Grant

The PennDOT Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program is a competitive grant reimbursement program incentivizing Pennsylvania educational institutions to expand or develop new technical training curriculum within the heavy highway industry.
The CTE grant program was developed following Governor Josh Shapiro’s July 2023 executive order that created the Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program, a first-in-the-nation job training program that provides workforce development investments to ensure companies, contractors, unions, and others who are working to build Pennsylvania’s infrastructure have the skilled workforce they need.
Eligibility
The following types of Pennsylvania Educational Institutions (PEIs) are eligible to apply for grant funding from the program, including:
- Public, private, and cyber schools;
- Career & Technical Centers;
- Youth Development Centers; and
- Institutions of higher learning.
There are no regional or residential restrictions within the state; all brick and mortar PEIs are required to be located within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and cyber schools, must serve Pennsylvania students.
Applicants may use the CTE Program funding to develop and implement new technical training curriculum or to expand existing technical training curriculum and/or delivery, relevant to the heavy highway industry.
Application Process
Eligible organizations can apply online via PennDOT’s eGrants system beginning July 7, 2026, through 5:00 p.m. ET on September 1, 2026.
The total amount of direct grant reimbursement funding available under this program is $12 million. PennDOT intends to award a single individual grant up to $500,000 per eligible applicant. An additional $3 million is available, up to $10,000 per student, in supportive services through PennDOT’s Supportive Services Center.
For additional information on the application process, including details on eligible and ineligible projects, and the submission process, click here to download the program guidelines in the Notice of Funding Opportunity.
Step 1: Create Keystone Login Account
Create a New Keystone Login Account – Registration
- Click Register and enter all the information into the fields with a red asterisk (*) next to them. (You will be asked to create your profile, login information and security questions).
- If you create a Keystone Login account with us, you will be able to use this account with other agencies that use Keystone Login.
(Some additional information may be required for those agencies)
Keystone Login Services
- There are many account options that can be configured for your Keystone Login account. Please see the help documents provided by the Keystone Login Service.
- Keystone Login account assistance or password resets, please contact the Keystone Global Help Desk at 877-328-0995
Step 2: Apply for Program Funding and Begin New Application Using Enterprise eGrants
Use the following link to view the application walkthrough, beginning on page 7.
Below are a few helpful tips as you are following the process in the application user guide above.
- Question #2 - Do you need help selecting your program? Select “No,” to expedite the application process.
- Program Name CTE (do not put a space after E or you can’t continue)
- Enter Applicant Info. when entering your zip code you will need to enter nine digits, (XXXXX-XXXX), to be able to continue to the next question.
- When choosing Applicant Entity Type, if Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools is selected, the NAICS Code will automatically populate.
- If you choose Sole Proprietorship, as the Applicant Entity Type, the NAICS code is 8141.
PennDOT Construction Inspection Certification Program
PennDOT is currently developing the Transportation Construction Inspection Certification Program curriculum to create a standardized workforce development pathway for individuals interested in careers in transportation construction inspection throughout Pennsylvania. Aligned with PennDOT job expectations, the curriculum is designed to equip learners with the foundational knowledge, technical skills, and practical experience necessary to successfully enter the transportation construction industry.
The proposed curriculum includes approximately 140 hours of instruction*, consisting of roughly 110 hours of instructor-led classroom learning supplemented by self-paced TA-TCI learning modules, hands-on activities, assessments, and industry-based field experiences. The curriculum focuses on the core competencies required of entry-level Transportation Construction Inspectors while emphasizing workforce readiness and real-world application.
Upon successful completion, learners will earn a PennDOT-recognized certification that supports advancement as a Transportation Construction Inspector Trainee and provides a direct pathway into Pennsylvania’s transportation construction workforce.
The curriculum is designed for implementation in high schools, career and technical education programs, and community colleges across the Commonwealth. Pending final development and approval, the program is anticipated to be ready for school-based implementation beginning in 2027.
* Final instructional hours may vary based on the selected delivery modality and implementation model. The estimated 140-hour framework represents the recommended instructional scope and may be adjusted to accommodate secondary, post-secondary, or workforce training environments.
Questions?
For questions related to the grant application, please send an e-mail to ra-pdworkforcedev@pa.gov , no later than 12:00 p.m. ET on July 30, 2026.
Answers to all questions will be posted below on August 10, 2026.
Resources
Keystone Login account assistance or password resets, please contact the Keystone Global Help Desk at 877-328-0995
For technical assistance with an application, please contact the appropriate resource center listed below
Please contact the Enterprise eGrants Customer Service Center. Representatives are available Monday through Friday, from 7:00 AM until 6:00 PM, at 833-448-0647. Email inquiries can also be sent to egrantshelp@pa.gov.