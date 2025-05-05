Report Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) Infection in Poultry

Whether you have a big farm or chickens in your backyard, keeping your birds safe from diseases like bird flu is important. You can do this by taking steps to prevent diseases from spreading. Make sure to have a plan and stick to it every day.

Also, if you haven't already, register the place where you keep your birds with the department. This helps us find you quickly on a map if there's an outbreak nearby and lets us warn you if your birds might be in danger. If you're already registered, make sure we have your correct contact information.

For more information on this, visit the UDSA's Animal and Plant Health In​spection Service Biosecurity Webpage.