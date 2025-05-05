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    Apply for the PA Fruit Grower Freeze Disaster Assistance Recovery Grant

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    About

    The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is offering up to $10 million in relief to Pennsylvania fruit growers whose crops were damaged by freezing temperatures between April 1 and April 21, 2026.

    Governor Josh Shapiro secured funding for the program through the 2026-27 state budget to help growers recover from significant losses caused by the late-April freeze.
     

    Eligibility

    Pennsylvania growers may apply if they experienced at least a 30% loss of expected production of eligible crops due to freezing temperatures during the eligible period.

    Eligible crops include:

    • Pome fruits: apples, pears and other pome fruits
    • Stone fruits: peaches, cherries and other stone fruits
    • Grapes
    • Berries
       

    Application Requirements

    Applications will be accepted from Monday, August 24, 2026 through Monday, September 21, 2026, until 11:59 PM EST.

    Eligible growers are encouraged to review the program guidelines and application instructions before applying and submit their applications by the September 21 deadline.

    Send application electronically to RA-AGFREEZEREIMBURSE@pa.gov or via U.S. mail to the attention of Jake Tatge at the PA Department of Agriculture, 2301 N. Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110.