Apply for the PA Fruit Grower Freeze Disaster Assistance Recovery Grant

About
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is offering up to $10 million in relief to Pennsylvania fruit growers whose crops were damaged by freezing temperatures between April 1 and April 21, 2026.
Governor Josh Shapiro secured funding for the program through the 2026-27 state budget to help growers recover from significant losses caused by the late-April freeze.
Eligibility
Pennsylvania growers may apply if they experienced at least a 30% loss of expected production of eligible crops due to freezing temperatures during the eligible period.
Eligible crops include:
- Pome fruits: apples, pears and other pome fruits
- Stone fruits: peaches, cherries and other stone fruits
- Grapes
- Berries
Application Requirements
Applications will be accepted from Monday, August 24, 2026 through Monday, September 21, 2026, until 11:59 PM EST.
Eligible growers are encouraged to review the program guidelines and application instructions before applying and submit their applications by the September 21 deadline.
Send application electronically to RA-AGFREEZEREIMBURSE@pa.gov or via U.S. mail to the attention of Jake Tatge at the PA Department of Agriculture, 2301 N. Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Contact
Email: RA-AGFREEZEREIMBURSE@pa.gov
Phone: 717-346-4237