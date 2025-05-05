Apply for a Certified Poultry Technician License

The fee for the license is $10. The license will be issued after the you successfully complete the classroom training which includes written and field skills examinations.

To apply to take the CPT classroom training, you must download and submit an application. Licenses are valid for one year, and expire on December 31st unless revoked sooner. Poultry technicians who renew past the renewal date will be required, at minimum, to take a written examination to ensure they are aware of current requirements.

Please refer to the current version of the CPT User Guide. Printed copies of the CPT User Guide will only be provided upon request at: setzweiler@pa.gov.

