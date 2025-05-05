Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for a Certified Poultry Technician License

    The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture trains and licenses certified poultry technicians (CPTs) to collect poultry samples for testing. Licensed CPTs can apply for compensation from poultry owners after taking samples from poultry. 

    Download the application

    Application process

    The fee for the license is $10. The license will be issued after the you successfully complete the classroom training which includes written and field skills examinations.

    To apply to take the CPT classroom training, you must download and submit an application. Licenses are valid for one year, and expire on December 31st unless revoked sooner. Poultry technicians who renew past the renewal date will be required, at minimum, to take a written examination to ensure they are aware of current requirements.

    Please refer to the current version of the CPT User Guide. Printed copies of the CPT User Guide will only be provided upon request at: setzweiler@pa.gov.
     

    Class Schedule

    November 12, 2025

    “VIRTUAL CLASS”
    9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

    Contact: Stacy Etzweiler
    setzweiler@pa.gov
    717-783-6897 

     

    January 30, 2026
    VIRTUAL CLASS
    9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

    Contact: Stacy Etzweiler
    setzweiler@pa.gov
    717-783-6897 

    Contact us

    If you have questions please contact Stacy Etzweiler.

    Call us

    Tel: (717) 783-6897

    Email us

    setzweiler@pa.gov