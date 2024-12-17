If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Request Technical Assistance to Support Local Gun Violence Prevention Efforts

    Unlock expert support for your local gun violence prevention efforts through our VIP Technical Assistance service. Learn how you can access free, comprehensive resources, training, and personalized guidance to strengthen your community-based initiatives and promote peace in Pennsylvania.

    Request technical assistance

    Overview

    The Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Technical Assistance Project is a statewide initiative. It was launched by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to support local efforts to prevent gun violence.

    This project, approved on April 27, 2022, is a grant with WestEd, in partnership with LISC. It is coordinated through a cooperative agreement. The initiative aims to provide resources, training, and guidance. It seeks to strengthen community efforts to promote peace in Pennsylvania.

    A key component of this initiative is the PA Peace Alliance (PAPeaceAlliance.org), launched in March 2023. This online platform is a statewide community of practice. It offers free, comprehensive training and resources. They are for groups working to address violence and promote peace in their communities.

        

    How to Request Technical Assistance to Support Local Gun Violence Prevention Efforts

    To request VIP technical assistance for your local gun violence prevention efforts, follow these steps:

    1. Visit PAPeaceAlliance.org: This website is the primary resource for accessing training, resources, and technical assistance related to violence prevention in Pennsylvania.

    2. Explore available resources: Familiarize yourself with the free, comprehensive training materials and resources available on the platform.

    3. Identify your needs: Determine the specific areas where your organization requires support or guidance in addressing community violence.

    4. Submit a request: Use the website to submit a request for technical assistance tailored to your organization's needs.

    5. Contact the VIP Technical Assistance Team: For additional information or to discuss your requirements in detail, reach out to the VIP Technical Assistance team at WestEd by emailing pennviptta@wested.org.

    By following these steps, community-based organizations can access expert support, resources, and personalized guidance to enhance their local gun violence prevention initiatives and contribute to promoting peace in Pennsylvania communities.

        

    Contact us

    Community-based organizations who are interested in learning more about the VIP Technical Assistance initiative are invited to contact the VIP Technical Assistance team at WestEd at pennviptta@wested.org.

        