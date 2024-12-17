Request Technical Assistance to Support Local Gun Violence Prevention Efforts

The Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Technical Assistance Project is a statewide initiative. It was launched by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to support local efforts to prevent gun violence.

This project, approved on April 27, 2022, is a grant with WestEd, in partnership with LISC. It is coordinated through a cooperative agreement. The initiative aims to provide resources, training, and guidance. It seeks to strengthen community efforts to promote peace in Pennsylvania.

A key component of this initiative is the PA Peace Alliance (PAPeaceAlliance.org), launched in March 2023. This online platform is a statewide community of practice. It offers free, comprehensive training and resources. They are for groups working to address violence and promote peace in their communities.