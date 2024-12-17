Register for Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training

Overview
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) certifies and trains all active sheriffs and deputy sheriffs. The Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Program accomplishes this. The Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Board sets the training needs for sheriffs and deputy sheriffs and runs the training program.
How to Register for the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Program
As of December 20, 2019, all users must register with Keystone Login. Please follow the user guidance to help you through this process: SDSIS Login User Guide
After you register with Keystone Login, you can use it to log into Sheriff Deputy Sheriff Information System to register for trainings.
Program Courses
Basic Training Schedule 2025: Coming soon
The Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Basic Training Academy consists of 760 hours of training. Attendees must be either an elected or appointed sheriff or employed as a deputy sheriff in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Registrations are submitted electronically in the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Information System (SDSIS). As a pre-requisite to being enrolled in the Academy, all sheriffs/deputy sheriffs are required to be certified in First Aid Training and CPR Training. Attendees are also required to be medically cleared by a licensed physician, as documented on the Physical Form. In addition, all attendees are required to pass an entrance physical fitness test that is administered the first day of the training academy. Failure to pass the entrance fitness test will result in immediate dismissal from the academy.
Topics of instruction include: Introduction to the Academy and Cognitive Command (C2), Unified Court System of Pennsylvania, Civil Law and Procedure, Crimes and Offenses, Criminal Procedure, Motor Vehicle Code, Use of Force, Communications, Cultural Diversity, Ethics, Physical Conditioning, Firearms, Flying While Armed, Defensive Tactics, Security, IS 100 LE Incident Command, NIMS 700A, Hazardous Materials, Weapons of Mass Destruction, Patrol Operations, Crisis Management, Role of the First Responder, Standard Field Sobriety Testing, Sobriety Check Points, Tactical First Aid, Emergency Vehicle Operations, and Competency Skills Training.
Sheriffs and deputy sheriffs shall attain at least the minimum score established by the Board on written tests designed for each topic area, shall demonstrate proficiency in all practical skills, and successfully pass the physical fitness test in order to successfully complete training and be certified by the Board.
Act 1984-2 (PDF) (with Amendments) gives the Board discretion, with the review and approval of the Commission, to set criteria allowing a reduction of training hours for sheriffs and deputy sheriffs with requisite prior education, training or experience
The Board may grant a partial waiver of training upon application by a sheriff/deputy sheriff who meets one of the following categories:
- Successfully completed a recognized Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers' Education and Training Commission (MPOETC) Act 120 basic training course as documented by a copy of grade transcripts and certification of completion from Act 120 Academy.
- Experienced as a municipal police officer in Pennsylvania as documented by a copy of either current or past MPOETC certification card and a letter from a current or former department verifying employment and status upon separation.
- Employment as a Pennsylvania State Police Officer as documented by a copy of academy graduation certificate and notice of retirement.
Class Waiver Applications are submitted online through the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Information System (SDSIS). The following information is required:
- a current nationally recognized basic first aid certification card.
- a current nationally recognized CPR certification card. (Child, Infant, and Adult)
- a current (within one year of the date of the application) police firearms range qualification certificate with score, level of proficiency, and signature and certification number of firearms instructor who conducted the qualification.
A sheriff/deputy sheriff who is granted a partial waiver of basic training is required to undergo a basic training waiver course of 80 hours, which consists of 40 hours of on-line training and 40 hours of residential training.
The Board, with the review and approval of the Commission, has established a continuing education program for all sheriffs and deputy sheriffs, which shall include not less than 20 hours of continuing education every two years, concerning subjects the Board may deem necessary and appropriate for the continuing education and training of sheriffs and deputy sheriffs.
Continuing education consists of one training module for line officers, one basic supervisory module for new or potential supervisors, or one advanced supervisory module for senior leadership. Training during this cycle will meet the requirements for re-certification as a sheriff or deputy sheriff.
Requirements
Active Deputy Sheriff - A person whether full-time or part-time, who is titled, sworn-in or authorized to act as a deputy sheriff or who performs the duties of a deputy sheriff.
In order to maintain their certification, all deputy sheriffs must attend and successfully complete continuing education training of at least 20 hours every two years. Act 1984-2 (PDF) (with Amendments)
Registration
Registration for Continuing Education Training is completed electronically, using the online enrollment process, by accessing the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Information System (SDSIS).
Optional Instructor Development and Merit Courses are training classes that are not required for certification or re-certification of sheriffs or deputy sheriffs, but are offered to provide additional training as determined by the employing sheriff or by the deputy with the approval of sheriff.
These training courses are offered under several training formats and while some may offer salary reimbursement, others do not. All training is provided free to current deputies, although some courses are limited or give priority to deputies who received certification during certain time periods.
Successful completion of all optional instructor development and merit courses will be recorded on a deputy's academic record and will be reflected on their academic transcripts.
Requests for transcripts (record of course completion and grades) from the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Board must be in writing. This request must include:
- Signature of individual whose transcript is being requested
- Signed Privacy Release Form when requested by a school or agency.
- Name and Social Security Number on individual whose transcript is being requested.
Address where transcript is to be sent. Mulitple addresses are permitted.
By Mail:
PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency
Attn: Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Division
P.O. Box 1167
Harrisburg, PA 17108
Fax: (717) 783-7140
Attn: Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Program
Helpful Resources & Documents
New Hybrid Waiver Training Registration Process (video)
SDSIS Login User Guide
CANVAS Tutorial (video)
CANVAS User Guide
Temple AccessNet Password Reset Instructions
Physical Fitness Standards
Act 1984-2 (with Amendments)
Board Regulations
Board Policy
Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Code of Conduct
Training Feedback
Training Reimbursement Rates
