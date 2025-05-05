1. Complete prerequisites
- First Responder Inspector Certification – Candidates MUST be trained or certified (as a minimum requirement) at the First Responder Inspector level in accordance with the NFPA 1030 (2024 ed)
- Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying.
See the Fire Inspector candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 4.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Fire Inspector application (PDF).
This map above has available testing sites.
Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.