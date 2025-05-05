Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Get Certified

    Fire Inspector

    Interested in using technical skills to keep your community safe? Become a Fire Inspector for a fire department in Pennsylvania.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Available Trainings
    A firefighter equipping his gloves

    1. Complete prerequisites

      • First Responder Inspector Certification – Candidates MUST be trained or certified (as a minimum requirement) at the First Responder Inspector level in accordance with the NFPA 1030 (2024 ed)
      • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
        Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying.

      See the Fire Inspector candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 4.

      2. Fill out an application

      First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

      Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Fire Inspector application (PDF).

      3. Select when and where you will take your tests

      This map above has available testing sites.

      Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.

      Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

      4. Send completed application

      Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

      Firefighter fighting a fire

      Skills we're looking for

      Here's what we test for in a Fire Inspector skill exam. 

      Fire Inspector skill sheets

      5. Take written and skills tests

      After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

      Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as a Fire Inspector. Congratulations!

      Get help

      If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.